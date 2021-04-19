Five Sussex County garden club presidents delivered handcrafted wreaths for the residents of Brandywine Living at Fenwick Island on March 22. Pictured, from left, are: Sally Scarangella, Coastal Gardeners; Janet Point, Sussex Gardeners; Alva Hutchinson, Gardeners by the Sea; Heather Cronin, ‘escapades director’ at Brandywine Living; Debbie Micsky, Barefoot Gardeners; and Oksana Hoey, Salt Air Gardeners.