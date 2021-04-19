Five local garden clubs in Sussex County joined together to bring spring joy inside Brandywine Living at Fenwick Island. Members of the Salt Air Gardeners, Gardeners by the Sea, Coastal Gardeners, Barefoot Gardeners and Sussex Gardeners created more than 80 wreaths of spring and patriotic themes to hang on the doors of residents.
The Salt Air Gardeners were unable to conduct gardening workshops with the residents due to the pandemic. With spring coming, the group looked for a creative way to engage the residents and brighten up their days. The group decided to make wreaths that could hang on the residents’ doors and reached out to other local garden clubs to join in the effort.
“Imagine the joy when every door has a wreath to welcome in spring. It will add some life and cheer to those who cannot have visitors, who cannot gather to eat in the dining room, who need something to lift their spirits each time they are able to leave their room” said Oksana Hoey of Salt Air Gardeners.
There was an overwhelming response from each of the garden clubs, organizers said, and very quickly each group committed to making unique wreaths for each resident. In addition, extra wreaths were created to be included in a raffle for the Brandywine Living staff.
“Coastal Gardeners have enjoyed making these beautiful wreaths because we know they bring joy to others,” said Sally Scarangella of Coastal Gardeners.
Alva Hutchison of Gardeners by the Sea said, “Members of Gardeners by the Sea enthusiastically designed wreaths for the residents at Brandywine. This project has a special spot in my heart because my mother lived at Brandywine. From our experience, I know it is the love and care of the staff that makes it a beautiful place to live!”
The wreaths were presented to Heather Cronin, “escapades producer” at Brandywine Living on March 22, outside the facility.
“It was wonderful how five local gardening groups in Sussex County came together to make a personalized wreath for every resident at Brandywine,” said Cronin. “You can see the time and thought that went into each one.”
All five garden clubs are affiliated with National Garden Clubs Inc. and Delaware Federation of Garden Clubs. For more information about each of the garden clubs, visit http://www.delawaregardenclubs.org/.