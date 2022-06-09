In the early 1960s, local surfer/filmmaker Danny Herlihy set out on a surfing adventure exploring the islands of Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Guadeloupe and Barbados. Using recently rediscovered never-before-seen footage, along with historical photos and interviews, his latest film, “Caribe: The Lost Films,” captures the essence of early Caribbean surfing and the legends it created. The film was recently rediscovered in the Herlihy archives and will premiere locally at Seacrets’ Morley Hall in Ocean City, Md., on June 17 at 7 p.m.
Many of the photographs included in the film are contributed by celebrated surf photographers, such as Dutch Vandervoort, Steve Fitzpatrick and Norm Grossgreutz. Some of the music used in “Caribe: The Lost Films” was created specifically for the film by San Juan studio musicians The Lounge Surfers, as well as by local musician Bob Schaller. The art direction was under John Ryan from Vero Beach, Fla. Local voice artist Jeff Osias recorded the narration, and the film was edited locally by Nancy Raskauskas.
In 1963, after a summer of lifeguarding on the Ocean City beach patrol, Herlihy made his first trip to Santa Barbara, Calif., where he surfed the world-famous Rincon point break. Little did he know that in a few years he would be surfing and naming another famous break, this time in Rincon, Puerto Rico.
While in Puerto Rico, Herlihy met Duke Michael, the first surfboard manufacturer on the island. They discovered and named surf breaks including Gas Chambers, Dogman’s and other well-known surf breaks. They were the first surfers to name and surf the world-renowned Tres Palmas — a wave that only starts to break at 15 feet and is located a mile off the coast. Tres Palmas is known as one of the premiere big-wave spots in the eastern Atlantic. Today Tres Palmas is also a marine sanctuary.
Danny Herlihy and his son Colin are both known in the area for their surfing and filmmaking. While in California, Danny Herlihy became the first East Coast member of the Windansea Surf Club, and he is a member of the Puerto Rico Surf Legends organization.
The original film, shot in 16mm Ektachrome, was the same type of film used in the making of “The Endless Summer,” which also premiered in Ocean City, at Stephen Decatur High School in 1964. The short documentary film has been digitally remastered for theatrical release, and will have its premiere at Seacrets’ Morley Hall, 117 49th Street and the Bay in Ocean City, at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10 at the door.