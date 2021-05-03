Douglas Poore, curator of the Greater Harrington Historical Society, will discuss his new book “Abandoned Railroads of Delmarva” in a live, online conversation hosted by the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 10.
For more than 100 years, railroads were the king of transportation, growing sleepy towns into major hubs of commerce and opening areas of Delmarva to goods that once could only be read about in magazines and newspapers. That all changed by the 1960s, as trucks hauled the goods the boxcars of the railroads used to handle. Many old rail lines closed and were left to rust, while the rails and stations were abandoned to the state governments.
Through photographs of stations and memories of the rail companies that crisscrossed Delmarva, Poore’s book resurrects those abandoned rails and railroad companies, bringing Delmarva’s once vital railroads “back to life.”
The live, Zoom-based discussion is free and open to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) or at tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors.
Poore is a longtime railroad buff. Born and raised in Harrington, he grew up with the railroad in his back yard. From an early age, he also owned railroad models, from his grandfather’s old Lionel to an HO-scale layout that took up half of his parents’ attic. After retiring from a paramedic career, Poore has combined his love of history and railroading by becoming the volunteer curator of the Greater Harrington Historical Society.
Participants are being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us or browseaboutbooks.com.