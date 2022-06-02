“It’s a frantic life,” said Mary Frantic, talking about all the endeavors with which she and her husband, Al Frantic, are currently involved.
The common denominator is music. And, actually, the “Frantics” are really the Knights, but few people know them by that name. For this article, they’ll be Al and Mary.
The couple moved to Milton in 2018 from northern New Jersey and quickly made their presence known within the beach music community. Not only does Al play guitar and sing — both solo and in the Al Frantic Band — but he and Mary own Frantic Frets Music & Antique Shop, where they sell and repair stringed instruments. And, recently, they have founded the Music Happens Project Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.
Al has a degree in communications and worked in the audio-visual field at Novartis pharmaceuticals and in the Paterson, N.J., school system. He has been playing in bands since he was a teenager in the 1970s.
“It was in one of those bands, we were in our 30s and just jamming, when we decided we needed a name. Someone suggested the Frantic Hotrods, but that sounded too ‘50s, too angelfood-cake, too teenage-boy-wants-a-girlfriend. But Frantic stuck, and I kept the name, and now there have been several iterations of the Al Frantic Band,” he said. “I’ve always used my hands in my A.V. work, and with my instruments and sound systems. It comes naturally to me.”
Mary has honed her business skills and marketing skills over the years by working and volunteering at various nonprofits in New Jersey and Delaware. These include Hackensack Riverkeeper and Hudson River Fisherman’s association, as well as, locally, the Delaware Center for Inland Bays and the Milton Historical Society.
When Al and Mary came to Delaware, they knew their lives would revolve around music, but even they have been surprised by how much they have accomplished in a few COVID-dominated years.
“We could never have done in New Jersey what we have done here. We have found a niche and are honored to have been embraced by really cool music people,” said Al.
The first third of the niche is playing music, solo and with the band. Mary does the booking and promotion at such venues as Irish Eyes, the Brimming Horn Meadery and Lefty’s Alley & Eats. Other band members include Ken Schleifer on drums and a combination of Dr. Jon Patterson and Bob Harvey on bass. Their music ranges from the Beatles to Zeppelin and everything in between. It’s good-time, rockin’ music where the crowd leaves with satisfied smiles and with most of their song requests played with gusto.
Al credits Kim Butler, guitarist and drummer Jill Brady, formerly of the Girlfriends, and Jill, currently performing with her band, Girls Room, as helping him get to get a good start in the local music scene. He also showed up regularly on Wednesday evenings at B.J.’s Damn Jam Crew at The Pond in Rehoboth Beach, where he showed his chops and was immediately recognized as bona fide guitarist and vocalist.
The second third, and perhaps the most important, is the establishment of Frantic Frets at the Frantics’ home compound at 26374 Broadkill Road (Route 16) in Milton. The amazing three-room shop is filled with used fretted instruments that Al has worked on to make them sound and look as good as new. Literally on any given day, one can find an inventory of full and three-quarter-size guitars, upright basses and bass guitars, violins, banjos, mandolins, ukuleles and dulcimers, along with their associated equipment, including amplifiers and tuners.
“We’re known as ‘the Home of the Beach Guitar,’” said Mary. “For $100, you can get a low-end, highly playable, totally set-up, no-frills instrument. It’s perfect for vacationers who want to sing around the firepit and didn’t think to bring their guitar.”
As well as selling instruments and albums at Frantic Frets, many musicians of all calibers bring their prized pieces — in many cases, the tools of their livelihood — for tune-up or repair.
Jake Banaszak, guitarist of the band Lower Case Blues, said, “Frantic Frets is what a local music shop is all about. It’s a great place for repairs and used gear. Al and Mary are the best.”
(To learn more about Frantic Frets, including new merchandise and monthly open mic events, go to www.franticfrets.com or check out Frantic Music on Facebook.)
But playing, repairing and selling music isn’t enough for the Frantics. Their mutual passion for music and helping others has led them to form the Music Happens Project Inc. (MPHI). Its mission is to help fill a need in the community of career musicians by offering programs, subsidized services and equipment, financial aid and mentorship to those who are struggling, regardless of age, within Delmarva. MPHI also includes a catastrophic relief fund in cases where equipment has been stolen or damaged, or sudden illness. That could be in the form of a one-time loan of equipment or financial assistance up to $1,000.
“Offering a hand up is not a handout,” said Mary.
Prospective applicants who make their living from live performances will have to complete a confidential registration process and be approved. The Frantics expect to have registered approximately 15 musicians by the end of 2023. As part of being an MPHI member, the musicians will be expected to occasionally perform at a showcase event, conduct in-house or online workshops in their area of expertise and participate in the audience for other musicians’ events.
To launch this new venture, and celebrate the fourth year of Frantic Frets, the couple are holding a fun fundraiser called the Music & Mutts Jamboree, on Saturday, June 11, from noon until 5 p.m. The outdoor, bring-your-own-chair event will include, of course, lots of great live music. Food and drink will be available for purchase, from Cocktails by Beach Time Distilling, Dewey Beer Company and the Olde Shoal Food Truck.
True to the core of the Frantics, as well as raising awareness of the Music Happens Project, the event will also promote three other charities: Grass Roots Rescue, which will bring adoptable pets; the Milton Food Pantry, for canned food drop-offs; and Alex’s Lemonade Stand, supporting the Foundation for Childhood Cancer.
Tickets to Mutts & Music are free, but entry is limited. To get an e-ticket and more information, go to www.musichappens/events.org.
Whether you are a musician or a music lover from Selbyville to Milton, get to know the Frantics. You never know when you may be frantic for just what they have to offer.