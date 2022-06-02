It was reading the book “Little Flowers of St. Francis” that brought Frank Rega back to his Roman Catholic faith.
The 79-year-old Long Neck resident had all but lost that faith and considered himself agnostic, but the words in the 53 chapters of the book — anecdotes, miracles, examples from the lives of St. Francis — changed his mind.
Rega, retired after 25 years as a computer programmer, then started writing books about saints, including “Padre Pio and America” and “St. Francis of Assisi and the Conversion of the Muslims.” The list of titles is long, and he is also editing an old biography of St. Patrick and St. Bridgette.
Padre Pio, an Italian friar, priest and mystic born in 1887 in Pietrelcina, Italy, had the stigmata, or the same wounds on his hands and feet as Jesus did.
“I believe Padre Pio’s stigmata was real. One doctor proved it was true. He had the wounds for 50 years, then they healed when he was dying. They healed, and he had no scar. It was painful for him all those years. If someone shook hands with him, it hurt him,” Rega explained.
“Padre Pio hardly ever slept. He would pray to the point where he would bilocate. He was famous for bilocation. People would see him hundreds of miles away from his monastery. It’s a mystery. He was there, and he was also praying in his monastery. A lot of saints had this ability to bilocate, and Padre Pio was famous for it. When the pope and the Vatican were trying to condemn him, he appeared in front of the cardinals, in their meeting, and said, ‘Do not do this,’ then he disappeared. Then they eased up on all these restrictions they had,” Rega said.
“I have a ton of books. I have a whole library of Padre Pio books, so as you read them you learn more and more about the faith and what they stood for. Father Pio had a lot of opposition. Even the church was opposed to him. He had the stigmata, but a lot of people said it was fake. A lot of other people were very fanatic about him. For a while, the church prevented him from saying Mass in public to keep people away from him. Even Pope John XXIII was very strict against Padre Pio, then he restricted his ministry,” Rega explained.
Rega wrote the book “Life of the Mystic Luisa Piccarretta, Journeys in the Divine Will — the Early Years” and characterized Piccarretta as controversial but “very important.”
“She wrote about divine will, the Lord’s will, ‘thy will be done,’ like in The Lord’s Prayer. She had visions about the Lord teaching her about this prayer.”
“I discovered a new mystic that I’m interested in, Maria Valtorta, and I am working on something about her. There are chapters on my blog. The last seven blogs have been about her. People get very upset about her,” he said, explaining that her book “Poem of the Man-God” has caused disagreement and been frowned on by the church.
“People said it was really political. These books are about the visions she had of the gospel stories, like when Jesus fed the multitudes with bread. She had visions that she was there. She smelled the bread. She felt the sunlight. The Lord spoke to her about what was going on. ‘Poem of the Man-God’ is about filling in the gaps. Jesus appeared to her and told her stories. There are thousands of pages. Some people say this is a new gospel, but it is very controversial,” Rega said.
After he retired, Rega said, he was looking for something to do. Since he owns many books about Padre Pio, he was inspired to write about him. Rega visited Italy and took a night class to better acquaint himself with the Italian language, and he started writing in 2003, the same year he moved to Pot-Nets as a full-time Delaware resident. Rega, who is single, also welcomed his sister to live with him.
“A long time ago, I read ‘The Little Flowers of St. Francis.’ I had dropped out of the Catholic religion for a while, then I read that book and it returned me to the faith. All these stories about St. Francis talking to Jesus in the woods — and I started believing in that again. I was interested in St. Francis. I found out there was a third-order group for secular people living in the world. Different groups have third orders for seculars. St. Francis invented that idea, for both men and women. There is a group in Rehoboth Beach, the St. Clare fraternity of Rehoboth Beach. They meet for prayer and a lot of discussion, teachings about the church, about St. Francis. I joined the secular Franciscans in the 1980s, when I was living in Philadelphia.
“I’ve always been a good writer,” he noted. “I have a background in writing, and I wrote some in college. I majored in behavioral psychology. I did some writing as a computer programmer, but it’s a different kind of writing,” he added.
It’s important to read about saints, and understand their stories, Rega reasoned, “because our country has gotten further away from God, further away from the teachings of Jesus.”
“Our country is more and more secular, and we need to turn back to God,” he said.
“I’ve gotten comments on my blog. People have left comments. They have said some of my books have renewed their faith in God.”
Rega’s books can be found on Amazon.com. His blog is at frankrega.com. Comments from readers are welcome.