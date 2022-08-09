Aislinn Archer, a resident of South Coastal Delaware for nearly 25 years, will be featured at the Frankford Public Library’s Local Author Series on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 12:30 p.m. Archer’s Mystic Beach Fantasy Rockstar Romance series is set in a fictional Delaware beach town, reminiscent of the real-life Delaware beach resorts, and is full of local references, as well as romance, music and magic, as a fantasy world merges with the community local residents and visitors know and love.
“I’m delighted to be able to meet readers at the local library,” Archer said this week. “I’ve had quite a few people e-mail me or leave reviews commenting on how great it was to see their hometown or favorite vacation spot portrayed in these books, and I’m really looking forward to being able to answer their questions about the series as the release of the fourth book nears.”
Archer released the first book in the romance series, “Once Upon a Dream,” in mid-May, with an interstitial novel, “Down to the Sea,” releasing in mid-June and Book 2, “Dream Weaver,” in mid-July. This week, “Once Upon a Dream” and “Dream Weaver” remained on the Best Sellers list in Amazon’s Rock e-books category, while “Dream Weaver” floated near the top of the category’s New Releases list.
The release of the series’ official Book 3, “Smoke on the Water,” is set for early this fall, and will move beyond the series’ initial focus on rhythm guitarist Hunter and his best friend, local weaver and shop owner Brighid, and onto the band’s bassist, David Carter, who’s about to stumble into a dangerous secret (and maybe some romance) while he enjoys what was supposed to be a simple working vacation full of surfing and just enjoying the beach.
At the Aug. 13 event, Archer said, she plans to read a portion of the work-in-progress manuscript for “Smoke on the Water,” introducing readers to David and sound engineer Piper, who works at the dockside bar where David’s chart-topping band, aMUSEd, will be performing incognito during their summer in Delaware.
Archer said she will have a limited supply of paperback editions of each of the three novels that have been released, available for purchase and signing by the author on Saturday. Those who have already purchased copies can also bring them to be signed.
“I’ve got some cool little mementos of Mystic Beach to hand out to those who attend the event,” Archer said. “And I’m working on bringing a special musical guest, though that’s still tentative right now,” she said mid-week. “Regardless, I think readers of the series — and those who are considering picking it up — will have a lot of fun at Saturday’s event. And I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone at the Frankford library.”
For more information on Archer and the upcoming event, visit https://books2read.com/aislinnarcher or follow her on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok) at @aislinnarcher.