On Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon, author Judy Jones will be at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach, signing copies of her recently released memoir, “A lot of World to See.”
The coming-of-age story begins when the 17-year-old Jones, after winning a local beauty contest in 1958, is awarded a contract to dance as a “Texas Copa Girl” at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, where she will meet and work with numerous stars (Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin, Elvis, Judy Garland) and, through chance meetings, end up traveling around the world.
Written in present tense, as if it were happening now, the memoir tells a story set against — and entangled with — historical moments and people.
“What happened in Vegas was just the beginning for Judy Jones,” said David Schwartz, author of “At the Sands: The Casino That Shaped Classic Las Vegas, Brought the Rat Pack Together, and Went Out With a Bang. “Her memoir captures a time when anything was possible for a young woman with dreams and the desire to see the world. It’s a personal look at years that profoundly changed the world, from the pen of an astute observer of herself and the world around her.”
Jones, a long-time resident of Rehoboth Beach and of Manassas, Va., has studied with literary notables including Joyce Maynard, Frank McCourt and Matt Klam, and is an active member of the Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild. For more information about the event or to purchase a copy of “A lot of World to See,” go to www.browseaboutbooks.com.