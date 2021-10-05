The Millsboro Public Library will host a reading by local author David Salner and a discussion of historical fiction, at the library on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. Salner will read from his newly published novel “A Place to Hide” and discuss the relevance for today of historical fiction.
Salner is also the author of four poetry collections. His debut novel was praised as “a tale of life on the lam with a deeply human dimension” (Kestrel magazine), “an admirable debut effort … a welcome addition to the writing credits of a widely published and well recognized poetic voice” (Broadkill Review), and “A winning combination of verisimilitude and lyricism” (Lit Pub).
Set in 1923, the novel probes the mindset of a fugitive who finds shelter among the first Jews he’s ever known, falls in love and experiences the hazards of work under the Hudson River building the Holland Tunnel. Salner credits his experience as an iron ore miner and steelworker for his ability to bring to life the gritty details of such work.
“I tried to present the way ordinary people confronted social divisions in 1923,” Salner said, “to render the drama of their lives honors its relevance for today.”
“A Place to Hide” is available from the publisher, Apprentice House Press (Loyola University, Baltimore, Md.), on Amazon.com and from the author. The reading is a public event sponsored by the Georgetown Public Library. Since space is limited, registration at Georgetown.lib.de.us is recommended.