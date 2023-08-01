Michelle Meadows, an award-winning local author of children’s books, will launch her new book, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: One Girl Can Make a Difference,” at Rehoboth Elementary School at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. The free event, “Marvel’s Moon Girl Book Launch Party,” will include a book reading, signing and Q&A.
Aimed at kids ages 8 to 12, Meadows’ middle-grade novel is published by Marvel Press/Disney Books and based on an animated Disney TV show. Moon Girl is making history as the first Black female lead character in a Marvel television show.
“I loved working on this book because Moon Girl is such an empowering girl,” Meadows said. “She shows kids it’s cool to be smart and solve problems.”
“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: One Girl Can Make a Difference” features Lunella Lafayette, a brilliant 13-year-old girl who is a scientist, engineer and inventor. The book helps readers understand how Lunella transforms into Moon Girl. She is a junior-high school student by day and a crime-fighting super hero by night — and the guardian of a 10-ton red dinosaur who lives in her secret lab.
“Book lovers of all ages are invited,” said Lori Smyth, owner of Kids’ Ketch and Tidepool Toys & Games. “A signed book makes a wonderful gift for kids.”
Several of Meadows’ other books for young children will also be available, including “Brave Ballerina: The Story of Janet Collins,” “Flying High: The Story of Gymnastics Champion Simone Biles,” “Maxie Wiz and Her Dragon,” and her Dr. Seuss beginning readers, “How to Love a Pony” and “What Humming-Fish Wish: How You Can Help Protect Sea Creatures.”
Meadows is the author of 15 books, with more on the way. Connection, compassion and family are common themes in her work. Meadows’ publishers include Random House, Simon & Schuster, Scholastic and Macmillan. A native of Washington, D.C., Meadows moved to the Delaware beach area in 2015. Visit www.michellemeadows.com for more information.