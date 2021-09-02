Bethany Beach author Tony Sclama, whose new medical/suspense novel “Wrongful Acts” is available online and in local bookstores, has scheduled a series of book talks at area libraries this fall.
Sclama, a retired surgeon and hospital administrator, drew upon his career to write the thriller, based largely in Washington, D.C., and centering on a female character who is the head of the Food & Drug Administration and finds herself embroiled in a genetics-related drama.
He said in a recent interview that while he had plenty of experience writing medical reports throughout his career, he had always wanted to try writing a book. Retirement to Bethany Beach in 2015 gave him the time to finish the research he had started years before for “Wrongful Acts.”
The challenge, for Sclama, came in figuring out how to work in the medical details necessary to the story, but also in learning not to let the details bog down the plot and character development. He said he wants to write another book but hasn’t decided whether to make it a sequel to “Wrongful Acts” or to go in a different direction.
Sclama has scheduled book talks at three local libraries:
- Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to noon, at the Frankford Public Library;
- Wednesday, Nov. 17, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach; and
- Thursday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Selbyville Public Library.
“Wrongful Acts” is available locally at Bethany Beach Books; if it’s sold out, the store can order it. Those who aren’t able to visit Bethany Beach Books can also find “Wrongful Acts” via the internet through Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.