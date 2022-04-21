Riley’s at it again.
The fictitious cat, based on a mischievous red tabby with which author Allison Wiest once shared her home and never forgot, is taking another comical trip in the sequel to the first Riley book from about two years ago, “Roaming Riley: A Delmarva Adventure.”
The author, a 41-year-old Selbyville resident, formerly a teacher, has now released “Roaming Riley: A Baltimore Adventure” — again basing the feline’s frolics on her pet, also a red tabby, who lived to be 13. Wiest said the cat was “very sweet to me and to my daughter — and to my husband sometimes — but he was very protective, and he didn’t like people coming in to feed him.”
“As a teacher, it’s difficult to do anything but teach and raise a family. The opportunity arose for me to leave my teaching job and stay home full-time and write. The first book was based in Delmarva, and it was easy for me living here. I’ve lived in this area 15 years now, so the area is familiar,” she said.
In that book, Riley’s owner discovers Riley in a suitcase, and once they arrive at their destination, leaves the balcony door unlocked so he can get fresh air. The cat squeezes out and meets animal friends in an uproarious escapade designed for readers ages 7 to 10, said Wiest, who taught at schools including Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School near Ocean Pines, Md.
“The owner of the cat travels to Ocean City, and while he is occupied, the cat has time to explore all of Delmarva,” said Wiest, whose original plan was to focus only on Ocean City, Md., but who expanded Riley’s stomping grounds at the urging of her husband, Kevin, one of her strongest supporters.
On the boardwalk, Riley takes rides at the amusement park. In Lewes, he gets into a lighthouse, and in Chincoteague he sees the annual Pony Swim.
“I have other ideas, and I want these books to be a series,” Wiest told the Coastal Point after she wrote the first book.
In the second book, set in Baltimore, Riley sails on a boat ride, joins a parade, goes to both an Orioles baseball and Ravens football game, visits the Science Center and Inner Harbor, sees Fells Point historic waterfront neighborhood and dines on Italian food in Little Italy.
Now that the rascal Riley has considerable experience as a traveler, Wiest is considering sending him to New York City when she writes the third volume.
As she did for the first Riley book, Wiest’s daughter, 13-year-old daughter Madelyn illustrated parts of the book with small drawings that appear before each chapter. The author dedicated the book to the young artist and her sister, Anna.
“I tried to use animals that are distinctive to Baltimore, so in the book there’s a crab, of course, and also a raven and an oriole,” Wiest said.
“I feel the second book is something all children can get something out of. One of main themes is friendship, because it’s animals helping each other out, meeting new animals along the way, and including them in their group. Riley’s main tour guide is another cat, but he meets a variety of animals,” she said, adding that the message is one of inclusiveness and having fun.
The second book is now available at www.alisonweist.com, as well as at Bethany Beach Books, Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach and The Greyhound Bookstore in Berlin, Md. It costs $12.99.