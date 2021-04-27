Local author Joanne K Guilfoil recently released her ABC book — the first of three books she is writing about chickens. (A reference manual and hardback book are to follow.) The ABC book is called “The ABCs of Chickens on Delmarva.”
Guilfoil raised the funds to publish (in the USA) the little book. Its purpose is to share the history of the Delmarva chicken industry, from commercial growers to exhibition and youth clubs.
Thanks to a few local sponsors, hundreds of copies of the ABC books are now being distributed, free of charge, to local libraries, local elementary schools, and exhibition and youth poultry clubs across Delmarva. And thanks to one local principal, the A-Z text is also translated into Spanish, for language-learning, as well as information on chickens.
The front cover of the book boasts a large red-and-white rooster — a photo of the statue that stands on top of the Bunting & Bertrand poultry equipment building, where the author buys her chicken feed, as seen from Route 113 in Frankford.
What follows is every alphabet letter, A-Z, with poetry in English and prose in Spanish to read, rich color graphics and photos to see, and a line-drawing to color. The author is also an artist and said she wanted to encourage that activity in the readers.
The book tells readers about chickens on Delmarva and the industry’s history, including actual people, equipment, buildings and birds. It also provides some agriculture and science, with images of inoculations, vaccinations, wastewater, winter wheat, a litter-to-energy plant and X-rays of chickens. For school-age readers, a glossary further defines terms in greater detail.
People can take out a copy at a local library, visit a local bookstore and ask, or find the book online at www.ShoreBooksLLC.com, where for $15 plus shipping and handling, it can be shipped to the buyer’s door.