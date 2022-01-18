Joanne K. Guilfoil of Selbyville has published the second of three books about chickens on Delmarva. The first was an ABC book, also translated into Spanish, for pre-readers and non-English speaking adults. Copies are available at Delaware beach bookstores and online at www.Shorebooksllc.com. The third book, out later this year, will be a hardbound coffee-table edition designed for a general audience.
The second book, “Chickens on Delmarva A-Z: A Reference Manual,” was published in November of 2021. It was designed as an illustrated dictionary for youth clubs to research past and current growers, fanciers, topics and issues pertaining to chickens on Delmarva, such as: breeds, points of origin, diseases, housing, careers, businesses, organizations, etc. Multiple illustrations include drawings, color photographs, maps and paintings.
The manual begins with a quote from Frank Lloyd Wright, who said, “Regard it as just as desirable to build a chicken house as to build a cathedral.” Equally important (especially to kids who use the book), Guilfoil said, is the tribute from Lora Collins on the back of the book. Her students carefully edited a draft, then she wrote, “Perfect for kid-appropriate learning about poultry and farm life.” Collins is owner/president of the Cozy Critters After School 4-H Program, near Millville, where Guilfoil also volunteers.
Of the 270 spiral-bound copies that were published, about 170 copies of the book have been shipped to sponsors, 4-H and FFA club advisors, free of charge. Guilfoil raised $7,000 to publish and distribute copies to Delmarva youth clubs interested in poultry research projects. Club that could use some of the remaining copies can email her at joanne@Shorebooksllc.com. The manual is displayed and now for sale to the public on her website, at www.Shorebooksllc.com, for $25 plus shipping and handling.