Stephanie Fowler recalls vividly how she found out that her beloved teacher and mentor had been murdered.
The Selbyville-area resident, who grew up and attended school in Salisbury, Md., said she had kept in touch with Alice Davis, her Advanced Placement English teacher, after she graduated from Parkside High School in Salisbury in 1997.
When she heard years later that a Parkside teacher was missing, Fowler said, she didn’t pay much attention, because “I was just sure all my teachers would be gone.”
Then working at her mother’s ambulance service, Fowler said she had overheard people talking about the missing teacher. A while later, the phone rang at her desk, and on the other end of the line, Davis’ sister let her know that Davis was the missing woman.
“I just knew right then that something was really wrong,” she said.
Davis, who had been teaching at Parkside since 1983, was found later that week, just days after school had started, in September of 2011. She had been killed and her body left near a church. Her husband, Jesse, was implicated by police in Davis’ murder; he was found dead in their home a few days later. Police said he committed suicide.
When Fowler learned Davis’ body had been found, she said, “What happened to her broke my heart. The whole thing haunted me.”
Davis had been a treasured teacher, a mentor and a friend to Fowler at a time when she “had a lot of stuff going on in my life,” she said. Fowler’s mother was struggling with serious health issues at the time, and she was conflicted about leaving home for college. She had been accepted “early decision” at Washington College in Chestertown, Md.
“She was pretty tough,” Fowler said of Davis, adding that she was initially intimidated at the thought of having her as a teacher. According to Parkside “legend,” Fowler said, “She would eat you for breakfast.”
But once she got to know Davis, she said, she found her to be “the most gentle person.” Davis was “the only person who really noticed that I was struggling” with her mother’s illness, a challenging school schedule and athletics during that senior year at Parkside. “She became somebody I could talk to, confide in. I honestly just loved her.”
Fowler would go on to be so successful at Washington College that she was awarded the coveted Sophie Kerr Prize for promising writers at the school, which comes with a hefty cash award.
“The night I won,” she said, “I went straight to the phone book. I wanted to tell [Davis] first.”
Fowler won the prize for a collection of short stories about the Eastern Shore.
When Davis was murdered, Fowler said, her natural instinct was to write about it. She initially began writing a long-form non-fiction essay, but found herself drawn to a longer form, which eventually became “Chasing Alice: How the Life, Murder and Legacy of an English Teacher Changed a Delmarva Community.”
Mostly, Fowler said, she wanted to humanize the woman she remembered so fondly.
“When I mentioned her name, people would say, ‘Oh, wasn’t that the woman who got murdered?’”
Fowler said she wanted to write her story so those people wouldn’t only associate Davis’ name with “her worst day on earth.”
“I wanted to tell her story in terms of who she was,” rather than how she died, Fowler said, although part of the book does deal with Davis’ murder and how it changed her hometown. She also wanted to bring attention to the issue of domestic violence.
Although there were never any outward signs that Davis’ home life was troubled, Fowler said she learned through interviewing friends and family members that Jesse Davis “had become a wedge” between Davis and her friends and family.
“He isolated her,” Fowler said, even from her sisters, one of whom is former Salisbury Mayor Barrie Tilghman.
“I wish she had had clearer eyes when it came to him,” she said. “He just had her under his thumb. He drained her financially all the time. Even if she wanted to leave, she had no means, no money.
“One of the really interesting things,” Fowler said, “is that I could never find any instance of him being violent with her prior to the murder… no evidence that he had laid his hands on her before killing her.”
Fowler said that, as she dug into research for the book, she struggled with writing things that she knew Davis would be horrified to have made public.
“Her being such a private person,” Fowler said, made the writing process fraught with conflicting emotions.
“To write this was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “Every time I sat down to write, I knew I was sitting down because she was gone.”
What drove her onward, Fowler said, was the idea that “What if her death has a chance to change a life” — if a reader could be able to get help and get out of an abusive relationship because of something they read in “Chasing Alice.”
She said she felt that Davis was, in a way, watching over her as she worked on the book. In fact, the format the book took — written in five sections — is a nod to Davis’ love of the work of William Shakespeare. Each section begins with a Shakespeare quote that Fowler felt fit the piece of Davis’ story she was about to tell.
Now that the book has been published, Fowler said she feels a sense of relief and accomplishment.
“I feel like I’ve been successful. I feel like I’ve stuck the landing.”
Chasing Alice is available for $17.99 at Bethany Beach Books in Bethany Beach and at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach, as well as at Fowler’s business, Saltwater Media in Berlin, Md., and at Sundial Books in Chincoteague, Va., and The Bookplate in Chestertown, Md. It will be available to purchase online at Amazon.com in November.