The Freeman Arts Pavilion was the largest venue most of the local artists had ever played as they took the stage on Thursday, July 6, for a special event intended to focus on developing young talent and budding musical stars.
Locals Under the Lights showcased bands and singers who are cultivating great music. Two young brothers, the Williams Brothers from Lewes, who both attend Sussex Academy, aimed to steal the show with their songwriting, guitar playing and drum-kit artistry.
“Locals Under the Lights is a great way to bring attention to local talent,” said Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation. “Although many patrons know us for the national recording artists that grace our stage, we remain committed to the mission work of the organization — advancing arts access for all through performance, education and advocacy.”
In all, she noted, “37 percent of our performances at Freeman Arts Pavilion are free for all to enjoy. Locals Under the Lights provides access for rising artists to perform on a larger stage with concert-quality sound and lights in front of a larger audience. We believe in showcasing local artists via this program to broaden their exposure and perhaps they may return to our stage one day as a national touring artist.”
She’s right. The Williams Brothers were approached immediately after their set by a regional talent agent about a possible session or signing. The boys, Keenan Williams, 15, and Bodhi Williams, 13, already have local gigs at Bethany Blues and the Big Oyster Brewery in Lewes. The two also record music at Mid-South Audio (MSA) in Milton and have several musical mentors, including Frantic Music, based in Milton.
As Grimes noted, Locals Under the Lights was a free show that drew about 350 arts patrons. Freeman Arts Pavilion offered an option for guests to provide funding for the arts through various local schools and arts education programs.
Toni Marie Stargell, a gospel singer, started the musical sets last Thursday evening.
“God has a plan — we just don’t know what He has in store,” she told the crowd before launching her song.
She offered another spiritual number, “Help is on the Way!” on the beautiful, warm evening at Freeman Arts Pavilion.
Keenan Williams is entering his junior year at Sussex Academy and preparing for college entrance exams. He said he wants to minor in music later and has the grades to enroll in a top university. His mother, Rita Williams, added that Keenan started playing guitar at age 7.
He wrote some very provocative lyrics about the news media bias he sometimes hears called “Anchor.”
“What’s it to me, what’s it to you — you are misrepresenting me!” With a shot across the bow to news writers he intoned: “Write the truth — it ain’t gonna hurt the world! What’s in it for you? News writer? I’m seeing only one part of the story / only the words you create for me! You won’t let me be,” goes his refrain.
“I call that one ‘Drifting on the Current,’” he said of the duo’s next original song. He went to the pick and play guitar music with a Dave Matthew’s song using a chicken-scratch funk rhythm also known as “Chanking.”
Paul Simon from Millville played guitar in his own band for more than 32 years. He said he was very impressed with the Williams Brothers. He noted the younger brother Bodhi, the drummer in the band, was just 13 and hit the percussion and syncopation perfectly.
“That young man can really play,” said Simon of Keenan Williams, the lead guitarist and vocalist.
“They do blues and a mix of rock composition.”
“Al Frantic at Frantic Music in Milton built me this beautiful guitar, and I just love playing it,” said Keenan Williams. “It’s the most beautiful thing in the world.”
Frantic joined the boys on stage to lay down a bassline and provided musical accompaniment at the Locals Under the Lights.
Rita Williams said: “Al Frantic has been a real mentor to Keenan, and they work with him out of Milton. They play all around the community, and their next gig is at Bethany Blues near our home in Lewes.”
“We don’t have any musical ability,” teased Mrs. Williams about her and her husband’s talents, wondering how the boys took to their instruments. Just then, a producer working on sound under the Freeman tent, who is from the Delaware Music Academy, sent a message to Rita Williams that he wants the boys to contact him and that he’s very interested in producing for them.
“Both of our boys are very hard-working academic students at Sussex Academy,” said Rita Williams.
The next performer played native Latin American music. Carlos Erazo is from Equador and played traditional music from his country. He used a set of mussels, which were his cymbals, and pipes, which were his main instrument.
He then did a cover of the Eagles’ “Hotel California,” and he brought his father, Enrique, up to play acoustic guitar to accompany him. The crowd responded with applause and sang along.
Melissa Mattie is Christian singer who just released an EP called “Something Beautiful.” She admitted that the Freeman Arts Pavilion was by far her biggest venue to date and took a couple of selfies with the crowd. Her husband and four kids were in the front row, taping the entire set.
She is also a published Christian author and started her set by saying, “I go anywhere that God sends me.” She wrote her book, “Something Better,” to describe her experiences with family addiction and her mother’s death from an overdose.
“A choice is more powerful than [being] a statistic,” she intoned about her decision to get clean and leave the old way of life behind. “The devil has his way — but you rescued me,” she sang.
The Dustin Showers Band is already on all major streaming platforms. He is a rock powerhouse and regional favorite who is already well-established as a working artist. Freeman Arts selected Showers to showcase his talent and success story. His first song was a Bad Company cover, “Ready for Love.”
He has one track which is loud — the organ adds a lot to the Dustin Showers band and the organist kept pace with the guitar army that creates the wall of sound in this band.
Showers then softened up a little bit and sang the Beatles hit, “Gonna Try with a Little Help from My Friends.” That song seemed to summarize the evening at Freeman.
Showers turned it over to the final act, “Homeskool Dropouts,” also comprising two young people. The lead guitar player is 15, and the bass player is 14.