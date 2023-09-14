In a collaborative effort between Gallery One and the Historic Village at Ocean View, local artists will be painting sites in the Ocean View area, then displaying and selling the works as a fundraiser for the Historic Village in John West Park.
On Thursday, Sept. 21, and Friday, Sept. 22, artists from the gallery will paint historic homes, structures and artifacts in and around Ocean View. Paintings will be on display in Hall’s Store in the Historic Village on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at noon.
A reception with the artists, free and open to the public, will be held from 5 to 6 p.m.
“The idea came about because we are an historic village, and we know there are beautiful, historic places — both houses and other structures, like barns and buildings — that are beautiful, as well as historic. We thought it would be wonderful if we partnered with Gallery One,” said Marsha Evans, who handles publicity for the Historic Village.
“Laura Hickman, who is a well-known artist in the area, and our president, Barbara Slavin, started talking about it. They came up with this wonderful idea. We think a partnership between the Historic Village and Gallery One will be exciting for the community who appreciates the intersection of local history and the arts,” she said.
Gallery One will donate a percentage of sales to the Historic Village.
Another fundraiser, a dine-and-donate, is planned for Saturday, Sept. 30, at The Café on 26 in Ocean View. The Historic Village will receive a percentage from meals served.
These events are especially important this year because it’s the 100-year anniversary of the year Cecelia Steele started the broiler industry in Ocean View, Evans said. Steele was the first businesswoman to start mass-producing chickens ready for market, making her the founder of the broiler-chicken industry.
“In 1923, nobody knew how to do that. Her husband, Wilmer, built her a chicken house,” Carol Psaros of the Historic Village had previously explained to the Coastal Point, as she pointed to a large blue sign with gold lettering, erected beside the chicken house in the Village.
“Ocean View, Delaware: birthplace of the commercial broiler industry,” the sign states, and explains that Steele started a flock of 500 chicks. At 16 weeks, they weighed 2¼ pounds and sold for 62 cents a pound.
“By 1989, growers produce birds of twice the weight in half the time. Sussex County now leads the nation in broiler production, now a multi-billion-dollar industry,” it states.