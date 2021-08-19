Jimmy Marsilii is 53 now.
He grew up listening to hits from the 1980s — Journey, John Cougar Mellencamp, Bryan Adams.
“I was of that time. My wife says I never left it,” Marsilii said, laughing, as he talked about The Jimmies, the ’80s tribute band he’s in with four fellow musicians. They’ll play favorites from that decade at a free concert at 7 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Bethany Beach bandstand.
The Jimmies — not named because more than one band member is named Jimmy, but because when someone asked the name of the band the answer was always “It’s Jimmy’s band” — will also be at The Pond in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27; and at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand during the Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers’ Festival from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. (For more information, visit https://thejimmies.rocks/home and https://www.facebook.com/TheJimmies80s/.)
Marsilii, a resident of Bethany Beach and Newark, sings and plays bass in the band, formed six years ago with Matt “Mal” Malizcheski, who sings and plays rhythm guitar; Joe Nester, lead singer, keyboards, acoustic guitar, harmonica and percussion; Roger Holcomb, lead guitar and vocals; and Chris Fullerton, vocals and drums.
Marsilii’s daughter, Caitlin, has opened for The Jimmies in the past when they were in Bethany Beach, performing original indie rock music.
“She’s been playing since she was 13. Now she is 21 and she is interning at the Bethany bandstand,” her father said, adding that she has released a compact disc and plans to release a second one. She has also performed at the Freeman Stage, and in Philadelphia and other towns regionally.
Her father’s band performs more than 100 songs, including Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” and George Michael’s “Faith.”
Marsilii, whose full-time job is as a lending consultant for a company in Madison, Wisc., said their audiences are varied.
“We get younger people in the crowd, and it surprises me how they know the songs and sing along. We get a lot of 20-somethings who know the music as much as the 50-somethings. You know how they know the ’80s songs? My daughter told me. From TikTok. We were playing a set recently, and the crowd was into it. We went into a Hall & Oates song, and the whole crowd starting singing, people in their 20s. My daughter said someone did a big thing on TikTok,” he said.
“We do the whole ’80s gimmick. We all dress like in the ’80s. We try to cover Billy Idol, Styx, Journey, Motley Crue, The Ramones, then we go into Springsteen, John Cougar Mellencamp, Prince, George Michael. We hit the pop, along with the rock and some punk covers — all except hair metal,” he said, referring to some of that era’s heavy metal.
To bring the ’80s back to mind, band members wear bright fluorescent colors and ripped jeans. There is a short, spiked haircut among them and a surfer look.
“At bandstands, we usually have a festival atmosphere, people on vacation hanging out on the Boardwalk at night. Then, when play The Pond, it’s a little different crowd, more late-night entertainment,” Marsilii said.
“It’s a crossover crowd, which is kind of cool. We have that good vibe, a really good element, going on.”