The Little Gallery at Inland Bay Garden Center through Oct. 15 will showcase local artist Sandy Wood, who specializes in garden art. Born in 1937, her whimsical and casual work is illuminated in her flowers, fruit and animals. She paints on metal, salvaged, wood, slate, stone, and glass. To create her unique art she’s always on the lookout for vintage material and often visits, antique stores, thrift shops, and flea markets in addition to searching the Internet for her inspiration. Her art can be found painted on buckets, tubs, old tiles, old wooden shutters, and door panels.
At 86 she has shown her work in juried art shows in Naples, Fla., and in Bethany Beach. She was one of 15 artists displaying her work in the Garden Club of America show in Washington, D.C.
Wood’s love of flowers is the main reason she paints them. She said painting always gives her great gratification and pleasure along with helping her through hard times in life, she said. As she reflects on her life she is most proud to be the founder 17 years ago of the Bethany Beach Seaside Craft Show held annually on the boardwalk in June.
The Inland Bays Garden Center is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839
info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com