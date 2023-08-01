The Little Garden Gallery at the Inland Bays Garden Center will be hosting three artisans this month, in an offering titled “Bringing the Beach Home, running through Aug. 31.
“All three artists this month tease your senses and make it possible for you to bring a little bit of the beach inside,” gallery representatives said.
Deborah Bryant’s ceramics and George Todd’s resin-pour cutting boards, picture frames and coat racks, along with Amy Muller’s Salt Town Trading Company candles and air fresheners all reflect the beauty of the coastal shores and lend themselves as accents for the home.
Salt Town Trading is a candle and home fragrance company based in Bethany Beach. Their clean-ingredient and ethically-sourced coconut soy candles are sustainable, non-toxic and cruelty–free. All of their products are curated along the Delaware coast with the intention to capture the beauty of the region’s landscape and evoke fond memories of a favorite seaside haven.
Deborah Bryant started as a painter before taking a pottery class. She was drawn to the creative possibilities of clay and its practical and functional use.
“There is something special about eating and drinking from a handmade piece of art and she loves that pottery can bring joy to the simple things of life,” she said.
The theme of her work is mostly coastal, with soothing colors, some items that are wheel-thrown and some hand-built with slabs. Having lived near the coast most of her life, she said she is comforted by the peace, coolness and tranquility of the ocean and bays.
“Whatever road life has taken me, it has always led me back to my love of the art of clay,” she added.
George Todd was born in Baltimore, and while he was growing up, his family vacationed in Ocean City, Md., every year. When he moved to the area 20 years ago, he began to use the ocean for inspiration as he experimented with different mediums in his art. The popularity of resin evolved as a natural next choice for his depiction of the ocean. Most of the wood used in his art comes from local felled trees in various species, including black walnut, maple and oak, along with renewable bamboo.
Along with the August exhibit, Todd will be offering an “Art in Resin” class at Inland Bays Garden Center on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at inlandbaysgardencenter.com/events.