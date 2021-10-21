Like the variety of colors reflected in the fall leaves, the art exhibit in the Little Gallery of Inland Bays Garden Center mirrors the changing colors of Autumn and the beginning search for that perfect gift. What could be more unique than a one-of-a-kind creation by a local artist?
Through Nov. 15, you’ll find pottery, fused glass, pen and ink notecards, beach lamps, wooden cutting boards, beach frames, scroll saw ornaments and wall hangings. Each artist brings their craft to life ready to add a bit of Southern Delaware to any home décor or just the right gift for someone special.
- Jim Adcock — pen and watercolor prints, acrylic paintings, beach lamps inspired from Southern Delaware and the eastern Shore.
- Kathryn Cartier — fused glass, stained glass and mosaics fired at high temperatures and finished with cold working or sandblasting techniques in an abundance of color combinations.
- Jennifer Moon-Child — scroll saw cutouts of beach, animal and holiday themed pieces using a variety of wood including cherry, walnut, oak, ash, beech and maple.
- Diane Hasselo — night lights, coasters, ties, holiday ornaments, mobiles out of fused glass which combines the art of cutting, layering and firing glass in a kiln.
- Beth Whitman-Pitzer — an illustrative style that combines pen, ink and water colors using inspiration from nature and beach life that showcases her love of color, form and texture.
- Judy Demeo — pots thrown on a wheel that are functional, oven proof, food and dishwasher safe. Hand stamps and scraffito techniques decorate each pot.
- George Todd — using renewable bamboo, black walnut, maple and oak to create charcuterie boards, cutting boards, frames and vases accented with resin waves.
Inland Bays Garden Center is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at 539-1839, or info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.