The Limo Ladies of Bethany Beach have struck again, this time joined by the Wednesday Group that meets on Thursday lunch group. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ocean View Presbyterian Church Sewing Circle had to cancel their long-running Heavenly Luncheon. It has always been held at the same time as the Beach & Bay Cottage Tour sponsored by the South Coastal Library, which was also canceled.
The ladies decided to donate the funds they would have spent at the luncheon to the Sewing Circle. The limo group and the lunch group always attended the luncheon as they toured the homes by way of limo.
“This is truly a godsend for our church Sewing Circle, which puts on the luncheon with the help of the congregation. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year for the Circle, and it’s our way of giving funds to the missions — local, national and international — they support each year. So many people are depending on our Circle, and this will be such a help. What a nice way to get together and help a part of the community! Hopefully, we will all be at the Beach & Bay Cottage Tour and Heavenly Luncheon next year.”