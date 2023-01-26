The announcements of Oscar nominees this week served as a perfect preview “trailer” for a local “main event” — the 2023 Fire & Ice Festival
The festival, with its “Lights, Camera, Action” theme, will light up multiple venues with “showtimes” starting Friday, Jan. 27, and continuing through Sunday, Jan. 29. At least eight different “set locations” will offer entertainment, food and fun.
The Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce sponsors the event, and businesses from Bethany Beach to Dagsboro have come up with creative, entertaining events to bring this year’s theme to life.
In addition to providing a fun outdoor event during an otherwise quiet time of year in local communities, Fire & Ice events benefit several local organizations, including Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Emergency Department & Cancer Center in Millville, the Lord Baltimore Elementary School PTO, the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, Santa’s Letters and the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.
Chamber Executive Director Lauren Weaver said early this week that ticketed events, such as Saturday’s Chili Cookoff at the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, were close to selling out, with about 100 tickets to the cookoff left as of Tuesday. The Tasting Tour — which gives card-purchasers special access to winning concoctions from the Fire & Ice Drink Competition held recently — had already sold out, although diners at participating eateries can still take advantage of special Fire & Ice menus throughout the festival weekend.
The winter celebration kicks off Friday, Jan. 27, with events in Bethany Beach, Frankford, Ocean View and Millville. In Bethany Beach, the Lord Baltimore PTO will be hosting an ice rink. A recommended donation of $5 will be accepted per half-hour of skate time, and rental skates will be available.
At Salted Vines Winery in Frankford, this year’s “remake” of the popular ice luge debuts at 5 p.m. on Friday, along with the winery’s entries in the “Walk of Fame” ice sculpture tour. Fiona the Food Truck from Kristina’s Kitchen will be onsite, with music from DJ Scott. A portion of sales at Salted Vines will benefit local charity Santa’s Letters.
Maps of the tour locations will be available at information tents in Bethany Beach, at John West Park in Ocean View and at the Millville Boardwalk complex throughout the weekend. This year, a limited number of Fire & Ice-logo winter hats will be available for purchase at the John West Park information tent, Weaver said.
The Millville Boardwalk gets in on the action on Friday as well, with a “Cars”-themed ice demonstration at 4 p.m. and a bonfire, fire pits and s’mores event, hosted by and benefiting the Millville Volunteer Fire Company from 4 to 8 p.m.
“Frozen” fans can meet characters from the movie at Millville Boardwalk from 5 to 9 p.m., and can get their photographs taken with an 1,800-pound ice sculpture from the movie. Disney karaoke will entertain in the Lodge, also from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.
At John West Park in Ocean View on Friday, visitors can explore a “Labyrinth”-themed Winter Maze from noon to 8 p.m. A “Hitchcock”-themed Beer Garden will also be open from noon to 8 p.m. Food trucks from SmashMouth Burgers and Taco Reho will be on site from noon to 8 p.m., and Local Coffee Roasting Co. will be on hand with hot drinks and goodies from 4 to 9 p.m.
A live ice-carving demonstration, featuring the transformation of another 1,800-pound block of ice, will be held in the park’s gazebo at 5 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday, the ice rink in Bethany Beach and the Walk of Fame Ice Tour continue in Bethany Beach, with a performance by juggling artist Cascading Carlos from 2 to 5 p.m.
At John West Park, the Beer Garden will welcome visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with food trucks from SmashMouth Burgers and Kristina’s Kitchen on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Notes on the Beach provide live music from noon to 2 p.m., and the Winter Maze will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Chili Cookoff returns this year, with the location moved to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company fire hall. Tickets are only available online — no tickets will be available at the door this year — with two time slots to choose from: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Ticket-bearers will have up to 25 chilis to taste, as well as cornbread and saltines. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available, as well as a cash bar. Entrance tickets also enter chili tasters into a raffle drawing.
While issues with beach access made a fireworks display impossible this year, the Chamber has announced special events at the Bethany Beach boardwalk on Saturday evening that are sure to entertain. A “Hollywood-grade” stunt show with a nod to the movie “The Matrix” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., preceded by a live ice-carving demonstration at 5 p.m.
There will also be an LED light show from 5 to 9 p.m. with a “Jaws” theme. And while the movie “Jaws” plays on the “big screen” at the bandstand, the 2,400-pound Fire & Ice Festival “signature ice sculpture” will be revealed at 5:30 p.m.
This year, a new ice vendor, Baltimore-based The Ice God, will bring into the Fire & Ice spotlight more than 60,000 pounds of ice, carved into everything from lighted sculptures to the “ice luge.” Weaver said the new vendor brings back to Fire & Ice many ice sculptors who were affiliated with the former vendor, Ice Lab.
Fans of the comedy classic “Weekend at Bernie’s” will be able to enjoy the Bays Benefit, a new festival event this year. Proceeds from the Bays Benefit, to be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Fenwick Shores hotel in Fenwick Island, will go to the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Food will be provided by Matt’s Fish Camp, with Ocean View Brewing Company providing beers.
On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Clayton Theater will host two movies that embody Fire & Ice — “Ice Age” will be shown at noon and “Towering Inferno” at 3 p.m. Proceeds from the special matinees will go toward preserving the iconic theater for future generations.
Tickets for the Chili Cookoff, the Bays Benefit and the Clayton Theater movies can be purchased, while they last, on the Fire & Ice website at www.fireandicede.com, where complete listings of each day’s events can also be found.
Maps of the Walk of Fame ice sculpture tour locations will be available starting Friday in Bethany Beach, at John West Park in Ocean View and at the Millville Boardwalk complex, located at 35287 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26), Millville.