Looking for something to do? In addition to the Books-to-Go program, the South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach has put together take-and-make craft kits for children, teens, and adults. Quantities are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Children may pick up their craft kits in the Library’s Reading Garden between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Children’s crafts include simple scratch art, sand art, stickers and other activities with instructions.
Teen crafts include a photo holder, bleach-pen bandana, a lighthouse model and a sunburst mirror. Adult crafts include a ceramic scrapbook coaster and a canning jar craft. Teens and adults must register online at southcoastal.lib.de.us, and will then be called to schedule pickup of craft kits. Zoom meetings will be used to guide teen and adult crafters through their projects.
For more information, visit www.southcoastal.lib.de.us.
All crafts are free, but teen and adult crafters must return reusable tools/supplies to the library when done to avoid a replacement fee.