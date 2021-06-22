The Lewes Public Library will host “Monday Night Super Movies,” a series of free outdoor movie screenings, every other Monday throughout the summer, beginning June 28.
The superhero-themed films will be presented on a large outdoor screen on the library’s back lawn starting around sunset, around 8:15 p.m. Guests are being encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and refreshments — and to prepare for an evening of action and adventure!
“This lineup of popular movies is great for adults and families alike,” said Emily Ellinger, Teen Services librarian and event manager. “We’re really excited to offer these showings to the community — an outdoor movie is a perfect way to cap off a summer day in Lewes!”
The dates and movie titles are:
- Monday, June 28 — “Spider-Man: Far from Home”
- Monday, July 12 — “Aquaman”
- Monday, July 26 — “Shazam!”
- Monday, Aug. 9 — “Justice League”
- Monday, Aug. 23 — “Wonder Woman: WW84”
All films are rated PG-13, and the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) offers a synopsis and link to more information about each movie. The screenings are free, and registration is not required. Rain dates are planned for the following Monday, as needed.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us.