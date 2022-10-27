The Lewes Public Library Spoken Word Society will present award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company’s (ELTC) production of “Poe by Candlelight” Sunday, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m. at the library, 111 Adams Avenue in Lewes.
One of ELTC’s most popular events since debuting in 2015, “Poe by Candlelight” is held one night annually near Halloween and features ELTC actors reading their favorite stories and poems penned by “the master of the macabre,” Edgar Allan Poe.
This year’s readings include “The Cask of Amontillado,” “Mask of the Red Death” and “The Tell-Tale Heart” from professional actors Matt Baxter and Gayle Stahlhuth.
“Poe is a master American storyteller and wordsmith. The depth of his insight into the frightening parts of our psyche is profound, and his chilling tales are a perfect Halloween treat,” said David White, Lewes Public Library Spoken Word Society Volunteer Artistic Director. “In the hands of these skilled actors, Poe’s words will haunt and delight.”
The event is free, and space is limited. Registration is required at the library’s website, at lewes.lib.de.us.
Gayle Stahlhuth has produced more than 120 different productions since becoming ELTC’s producing artistic director in 1999, and directed most of them. She has also performed in off-Broadway shows, national touring productions, and in regional theater and film.
Matt Baxter’s ELTC credits include “Arsenic and Old Lace,” and two world premieres, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “A Year in the Trenches.” His NYC credits include “The Winter’s Tale,” directed by Everett Quinton and “Chemistry of Love” at La MaMa.
“Since its founding in 1980, the East Lynne Theater Company of Cape May, N.J., has brought the American Spirit to the stage with its blend of provocative premieres and timeless classics. An award-winning, professional Equity theater, ELTC was the first theater in the country with the unique mission of presenting and preserving America’s theatrical heritage.” Visit eastlynnetheater.org for more information.
“The Lewes Public Library’s Spoken Word Society seeks to foster communal experiences which celebrate the spoken word. A program of the Lewes Public Library, the Society supports lectures, performances, discussions, demonstrations, and other publicly-shared experiences that celebrate and deepen our understanding of the human condition as expressed through the spoken word.”