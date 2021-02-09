For the fourth year in a row, the Lewes Public Library has launched its 31 Chances to Win raffle. Every day for the month of March, one ticket will be drawn to win $100 in gift certificates to local shops and restaurants.
Raffle tickets are on sale now, and sales will continue through the end of March. Tickets cost $10, or three for $25, seven for $50 and 20 for $100. Tickets may be purchased from the Lewes Public Library, Lewes Gourmet & Puzzles, and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce. For additional information on how to purchase tickets, as well as a list of participating local businesses, visit the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) or call the library at (302) 645-2733 between the hours of 10 a.m. an 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“This year a special thank you goes to Harry Caswell Inc., Lokken Investment Group, Coldwell Banker Resort Realty and Community Bank of Delaware for underwriting the purchase of the gift certificates used for the prizes,” representatives said. “The more tickets you buy, the better your chances to win. If your ticket is not drawn one day, it will remain in the pot for future drawings.”
Notices of the daily winner and their gift certificates will be posted on the library’s website, as well as its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Winners may pick up their prize in the library or have them mailed.
The Lewes Public Library is an independent library within the Delaware Division of Libraries consortium. As such, it is only partially funded by state and county taxes. The library must raise about 50 percent of its operating budget each year through fundraisers such as this one.