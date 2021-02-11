On Friday, Feb. 12, the Lewes History Museum will open its doors to a unique exhibition, combining art and African American history. “Seventeen Men: Portraits of Black Civil War Soldiers” is an opportunity for the public to glimpse the lives of men who served in the 25th Regiment Company G, United States Colored Troops (USCT) during the American Civil War.
“Ultimately, the goal was to take 17 small photographic images that had come to me purely by accident and good fortune, and attempt through research, drawing and writing, to help people learn each man’s story and visualize the living man,” said author and artist Shayne Davidson.
Davidson, an experienced genealogist and illustrator living in Ann Arbor, Mich., came across a palm-sized 1860s photo album documenting soldiers from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond who served Union Capt. William A. Prickett.
“As I was looking at the images, in this 2-inch photo album, I realized that each man’s name was written on the mats that surrounded the image,” said Davidson.
As an artist, Davidson was compelled to bring these nearly-forgotten figures to almost life-scale proportions, the results of which will be exhibited at the Lewes History Museum. Through the process, she said, she became intrigued.
“I kept wondering who the men were and if it would be possible, through research, to discover more about their lives,” she continued.
She soon discovered that six of the men had come from Delaware, and one from Maryland. Two of the men from Delaware — a slaveholding state at the time — were enslaved when the men were enlisted: George H. Mitchell, born in Georgetown, and George Watson, born somewhere in Sussex County in May of 1845. Prince Short, born in 1840, and Theodore Tennant, born in the 1820s, were both freed men from Sussex County. James Henry Hovington, born in Kent County in 1829, and Bayard Sorden were also freed men from Delaware. All trained at Camp William Penn, outside of Philadelphia, which was a Union Army camp dedicated to training African American troops from 1863 to 1865.
Davidson’s portraits showcased in the “Seventeen Men” exhibition will be accompanied by a scholarly biography that identifies the complexities of each man’s life before, during and after the Civil War. Davidson, who has never been to Delaware and said she was disappointed to miss this opportunity due to COVID-19, added that she hopes to continue her research when time allows.
“There are a handful of men that I don’t know what happened to after the war. I would love to continue my research and possibly discover where they are buried, when time allows,” she said. “A few of the men probably knew Lewes and walked around there,” she continued.
Why the 17 men’s photographs were placed in a pocket-sized photo album remains a mystery. Davidson has not discovered why the album was made. Her guess is that the men made the photo album for their captain. Davidson recalls that Prickett’s granddaughter claimed that he had a very close relationship with the men under his command.
“Some of the men nursed him back to life,” Davidson recalled hearing, “Capt. Prickett shared with his family that he felt he never would have survived a grave illness that fell upon him if it weren’t for his men.”
Prickett’s photo album contains one of the largest existing collections of identified African American Civil War soldier photographs from a single company. In mid-1863, the USCT was part of the regular army, rather than a volunteer state militia. Approximately 180,000 African Americans were part of Union forces during the Civil War — most serving in the United States Colored Troops.
The album is now in the collection of the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.
“My research into the backgrounds of the men in the album gave me a much greater appreciation of their service to America and the challenges they encountered in their lives. I hope the work provides the reader with a glimpse into the past and inspires an interest in the history of African American participation in the Civil War,” said Davidson.
“Seventeen Men: Portraits of Black Civil War Soldiers” will be exhibited at the Lewes History Museum, located at 101 Adams Avenue, Lewes, from Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, through Feb. 26, 2022. The exhibition opens at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, and following the opening, the exhibit hours are Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until March 16, when the hours extend to Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information go to historiclewes.org. The exhibition is sponsored by the Lewes History Society, whose mission is to promote and advocate the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Lewes region, through museum exhibits, educational programs, historical research and publications.