The Lewes Historical Society invites the public to celebrate All-Hallows-Eve at its outdoor event, Boos & Brews on their historic Shipcarpenter Street campus the evening of Oct. 29.
As you wander the grounds, you’ll encounter historic figures of the past, hear ghostly tales of yore. Is the legendary headless sailor behind you, or is it the spirit of the Wiley-Wilson Murderer? You may also come face-to-face with the spirit of a plundering Lewes pirate, or a sailor from a seaborn tragedy at this adult trick-or-treat party.
Decorated for the haunted occasion, the evening will offer entertainment, and food and beverages from local Dogfish Head Brewery, Beach Time Distillery as well as other local breweries and eateries and vineyards, and will include a complimentary signature drink. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the party will continue until 10 p.m. Revelers are encouraged to come in costume as they will be judged in the categories of Scariest, Most Historic, Best Group Costume, and Most Original. Winners must be present to receive their prize.
Tickets are $75 per person which includes cocktails & hors d’oeuvres. The event is scheduled to occur rain or shine. You must be 21 years old or older to attend and provide a valid ID to consume alcohol.
Lead sponsors include Lee Ann Wilkinson Group/Berkshire Hathaway Gallo Realty, Schell Brothers, and UBS Chesapeake Group/Tim Reath. Other supporters include: The Parker Group, Biblion Used Books & Rare Finds, Food Lion and Magee Farms.
A portion of your ticket is tax-deductible, with proceeds to benefit the Family Learning Center of the Lewes History Museum, a property of the Lewes Historical Society. To purchase tickets or for more information visit historiclewes.org/events/boos-brews.