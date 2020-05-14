When area businesses crack their doors and windows to let fresh air and local customers in, the Lewes Historical Society is planning to meet them on the sidewalk. The group will cater to Delaware residents who seek to take advantage of the nice weather and slim crowds by offering four different historic tour options in Lewes, they announced on May 11.
LHS will be offering the opportunity to view Lewes from all angles in its Phase 1 reopening. Community members can participate in any or all of four tour offerings: Introduction to Lewes: A Maritime Destination, Lewes Legends, Historic Architecture: A View into the Past, and Lewes Ashore & Afloat: Extended Maritime.
Each tour ranges in price from $10 to $20, but on this first weekend “out” the group will offer a discount on anyone participating in all four tours over the two-day period. Locals will be given the rare opportunity to glimpse inside five historic homes during the tours — something that won’t be offered to the general public following the initial re-emergence weekend.
The staff is planning on displaying unique, period pieces from the Lewes Historical Society Archives, in several of the properties during this first weekend tour only.
Safety is the Lewes Historical Society’s focus as they will be limiting the number of attendees in each tour. All participants will be required to wear a face covering for the duration of each tour. Each attendee must maintain a social distance of 6 feet between individuals of different households.
Following the initial locals weekend tours, the Society will be offering both Maritime Tours to visitors and residents, from mid-July through September on weekends, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The other walking tours may make an appearance this summer as well, depending upon the change in state regulations moving forward.
Look for more information regarding the Society’s introduction of a new program: Living History in Residence, making its debut in August. The group’s Tavern Talks will be swinging into gear on Sept. 1 and 2.
All tour tickets can be purchased online, and space is limited.
“During this ever-changing time in our nation’s history dates and times are subject to change,” they emphasized.