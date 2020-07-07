The Lewes Historical Society is combining art with history and the outdoors, in a new program for 10- to 12-year-old titled “The Artist as an Historian.” Each one-hour session will be limited to small groups of students and will take place at two different LHS properties in Lewes.
Each hour-long session will be instructed by a local artist, whose goal will be to teach the students to recreate specific objects and artifacts from the Society’s collection. The sessions will be taught exclusively outside.
The outdoor program is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 11, at the Lewes Historical Society’s campus located at 110 Shipcarpenter Street in Lewes. The sessions will take place at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. The subject of interest will be the historic Menhaden Net Wheel.
On the following Saturday, July 25, all sessions will also be held at the Society’s main campus and will focus on the Lewes Canal. The third and final program will take place in the garden of the historic Cannonball House, located at 118 Front Street in Lewes, where the students will learn about the Architecture of the Cannonball House.
The public is welcome to stop by the Lewes Historical Society’s properties to observe the junior artists at work and learn more about the region’s history. Access to the interiors of the historic buildings will not be possible at this time.
The cost per artist is $25 and includes the instruction, a take-home art packet, sketchbook, conte-crayons, artist’s satchel and a small bottle of water. One accompanying parent is free with each additional adult ticket at a $5 cost.
Pre-registration and payment is available at the Society’s website, at www.historiclewes.org. Space is limited, and the wearing of a face covering and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet between separate households is expected and will be appreciated. For more information, call (302) 645-7670, or visit www.historiclewes.org.