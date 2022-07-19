The Lewes Public Library will welcome participants for the 15th Annual Lewes Creative Writers’ Conference, to be held Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, online via Zoom.
The event kicks off Friday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m., with an evening of original readings by workshop presenters. Saturday’s full-day conference begins at 8:30 a.m. and offers a variety of workshops, roundtables and presentations on writing-related topics.
This year’s sessions will explore prose poetry and flash fiction, crafting science fiction and fantasy, narratives in fiction and nonfiction, ekphrastic poems, and an author’s journey from print to an Emmy-nominated Amazon Original Series. Selective roundtables will also provide workshopping opportunities for authors of poetry, fiction and short stories. Presenters and roundtable hosts include Alexander Long, Cindy Callaghan with Sunny Rosen, Siobhan Carroll, Anne Colwell and Gerry LaFemina.
During the Saturday lunch session, Roxanne Stanulis from the Delaware Division of Arts (DDOA) will provide information about grants and opportunities, followed by readings by the current DDOA Fellows in Literature.
“Our goal is to once again provide: (1) interesting and fun (yes, fun) readings by nationally known writers and poets, and (2) an equally interesting and fun writing conference that will challenge us to listen to each other and embrace the near magical power that creative writing has to connect us as individuals and as members of a wider community.” Billie Travalini, conference co-founder and coordinator.
The evening of readings and the conference are free and open to the public. Registration is required. Visit tinyurl.com/LPLWriters22 to register and to view detailed information about the sessions and presenters.