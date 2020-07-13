The Lewes Public Library will hold its 13th Annual Lewes Creative Writers’ Conference via Zoom on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Workshops on a variety of writing-related topics will be offered throughout the day. In addition to the conference on Saturday, there will be an Evening of Readings via Zoom on Friday, Aug. 14, starting at 5 p.m. The four conference workshop presenters will read from their works.
The conference features two morning sessions and one afternoon session. Workshops offered during the morning sessions include “Neither Fish Nor Fowl: Let’s Talk About the Prose Poem” by Sandra Beasley, “Getting out of Line: Overcoming Linear Structure in Creative Nonfiction” by Anne Colwell, “Exit Strategies” by Chet’la Sebree, and “Imagining the Future” by Fran Wilde.
During a lunch break, conference participants may join a virtual chat on “Grants & Opportunities for Artists: Step-by-Step” by Roxanne Stanulis, program officer with the Delaware Division of the Arts. Following that will be readings by the 2020 recipients of a Delaware Division of the Arts Fellows in Literature. For a listing of the Fellows, visit the library’s website.
During the afternoon, there will be one session with four workshops options: Poetry Round Table by Sandra Beasley, Fiction Round Table by Fran Wilde, Poetry Roundtable by Chet’la Sebree, and Nonfiction Roundtable by Anne Colwell. The roundtables are limited to eight participants each, and prospective attendees must submit one piece of work in order to be considered for admittance into the workshop. There is a deadline for submission.
For more information about the workshops, biographies of the workshop leaders, and registration, visit the library’s website at lewes.lib.de.us. The Lewes Creative Writers’ Conference is sponsored by the Lewes Public Library, Delaware Division of Libraries and National League of American Pen Women, Diamond Branch. The program also is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.