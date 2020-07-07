The Friends of Lewes Canalfront Park Committee announced this week that they have made the difficult decision to cancel all sponsored summer movies, concerts and plays for the Lewes Canalfront Park 2020 season. Yoga and Zumba will still be held.
“We had hoped that the season’s series of movies, concerts and plays could go on as usual and help lift spirits in these trying times,” Committee Chair Peter Issel said. “But because of recent developments and recommendations concerning COVID-19, the committee felt it would be better to put public safety first and to cancel the events.”
The three free Cinema by the Canal movie nights and the four free Concerts by the Canal in July and August will not be held. Neither will the August Rehoboth Children’s Theater presentation.
Earlier this year, Pooches in the Park and the annual Egg Hunt also had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zumba in the Park sessions by Kelly on Wednesday evenings, which began in June, are planned to continue through Aug. 26. Yin Yoga by Dmitra, which also began in June, is planned to continue Sunday mornings through Sept. 6 and Monday evenings through Sept. 7.
“We are saddened that we had to make this decision,” Issel said. “However, we will spend the time building a new lineup of fun events for next year. We hope to see everyone again in 2021. Meanwhile, be safe and stay healthy.”
Since Canalfront is a city park, the public is free to continue using it for private outdoor recreation while following guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks. While there, park-goers can enjoy the new Blooming Barrels on the Net House deck and take in a game or two of chess or checkers.