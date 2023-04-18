Lewes author Dana Ravyn has a new novel, and she’s donating all her 2023 royalties to the Trevor Project, a suicide-prevention and crisis-intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning) young people.
According to Ravyn, “Suicide among LGBTQ kids is a tragic problem across the US, and Delaware is no different.” The Trevor Project’s 2022 survey found that 49 percent of LGBTQ youth in Delaware seriously considered suicide and 17 percent attempted suicide last year. “These kids face a lot of challenges,” Ravyn said. “Last year, 65 percent of LGBTQ youth in Delaware wanted mental health care but couldn’t get access or were afraid to talk about their concerns. I want to support the volunteers who are there for youth in crisis.”
Ravyn’s second novel, “The Suicide Switch,” is a tale of medical research into suicide gone awry. A central character is a doctor whose research is driven by the tragic loss of his teenage son to suicide. Once a suicide prevention counselor herself, Ravyn says that much about LGBTQ kids’ risk is often misunderstood.
“Sexual orientation or gender identity doesn’t make LGBTQ kids inherently prone to suicide,” she said. “They are at higher risk because they are mistreated and stigmatized, and many have inadequate mental health care.”
Through her writing, Ravyn said, she hopes to increase awareness of at-risk youth in Delaware and around the nation. “The Suicide Switch” e-book is available to read for free from Delaware Public Libraries, and it can be found in print at all major distributors.
The Trevor Project provides free, accessible, 24/7 crisis counseling services via phone (TrevorLifeline), instant messenger (TrevorChat) and text (TrevorText) to LGBTQ young people. The Trevor Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not endorse products or services. For anyone who needs help or support, The Trevor Project’s trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat at TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help, or by texting START to 678678.