Michael E. Mann, climate scientist and author of “The New Climate War: The Fight to Take Back our Planet,” will join a live, online discussion on May 4 at 5 p.m., presented by the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books.
In his new book, Mann illustrates how fossil fuel companies waged a 30-year campaign to deflect blame for climate change and placed responsibility for fixing the crisis squarely on the shoulders of individuals. He describes how companies blocked efforts to regulate carbon emissions, designed PR campaigns to discredit viable alternatives and abdicated their responsibility in fixing the problem they’ve created. Yet all is not lost — Mann presents a battle plan for forcing governments and corporations to wake up and make real change.
The event is part of the Lewes Public Library’s “Science and Society” lecture series. Registration for the Zoom event is required, at the Lewes Public Library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us). The conversation will be moderated by Colin Norman, the former news editor at Science magazine, and Fred Dylla, executive director emeritus of the American Institute of Physics and author of “Scientific Journeys.”
Mann is Distinguished Professor of Atmospheric Science at Penn State, with joint appointments in the Department of Geosciences and the Earth & Environmental Systems Institute. He has received many honors and awards, including NOAA’s outstanding publication award and selection by Scientific American magazine as one of the 50 leading visionaries in science and technology in 2002. He is the author of numerous books.
Participants are being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us or browseaboutbooks.com.