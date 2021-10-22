Cops & Goblins is back.
After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, Ocean View’s popular Halloween festival will return on Saturday, Oct. 30, with the costumed and street-clothed all invited to spend an enjoyable afternoon at John West Park.
Celebrate with hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza and candy, all free of charge, and observe the antics of animals from the Salisbury Zoo.
“This year, Cops & Goblins has morphed a little bit into a Law Enforcement Appreciation event,” Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said.
“We have always marketed this event as a family Halloween festival, and it certainly is, but we’re trying to be better than ever this year,” he said about the sixth annual event, from 1 to 4 p.m. In case of rain, Cops & Goblins, now in its sixth year, will be the next day.
“It’s a great way for the public to come out and meet local law enforcement. We’re going to have a number of different police departments represented and some of them are going to be doing some recruiting. We have a big need for law enforcement officers in Delaware. So this is a wonderful opportunity for local folks that are interested in a career in law enforcement to come out and meet with police officers and learn more about the various job opportunities,” McLaughlin said.
Attending will be recruiters from the Department of Corrections, the largest law enforcement agency in Delaware, and one in need of employees, the chief said.
“It’s a really good job for somebody who is interested in working in the prison system. They have different jobs — cooks, maintenance — to actual corrections officers working with inmates. They have a ton of different jobs,” he said.
Delaware State Police will be there, along with Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, Delaware state park rangers and officers from the Ocean View, Bethany Beach, South Bethany police departments, as well as other agencies.
Face masks to protect against the coronavirus will be optional at Cops & Goblins.
“For a lot of Halloween costumes, it is difficult. We’ve been following other national outdoor events and not seeing any kind of spike in numbers of the coronavirus, especially if you look at things like sporting events,” McLaughlin said.
“I think we’ll be OK. We weren’t able to do this event last year because of Covid. This year, we are looking for a big event.”