The empty feeling of disappointment has been replaced by enthusiasm and excitement.
Killer Queen, the 29-year-old tribute to the rock group Queen, will make its Freeman Arts Pavilion debut on Wednesday, July 13, beginning at 7 p.m.
Lead singer Patrick Myers and his tribute group were originally scheduled to perform at Freeman Arts Pavilion in 2020 — a date that was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re looking forward to performing at Freeman Arts Pavilion,” said Myers recently. “We love passionate audiences that become like a fifth member of the band. That’s something I noticed watching Freddie,” he said of Queen lead singer Freddy Mercury, “and the band play. They really got the crowd involved. So we’re all really looking forward to playing there.”
The four-person tribute band represents and recreates the music of Queen, a British rock group formed in London in 1970. The band included Mercury on lead vocals and piano, Brian May on guitar and vocals, Roger Taylor on drums and vocals and John Deacon on bass. The group was inducted into the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.
Several of Queen’s most compelling songs include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Killer Queen” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.”
Recreating Queen is a challenge
Myers admits that recreating Queen’s music is a challenge.
“Their music is fantastically complex and challenging,” said Myers. “Freddie Mercury’s performance style [was] unique and matchless. So, yes, we’ve put a lot of work in and trained musically and vocally. But we also remember to make sure we have fun on stage.”
The tribute band is based in the United Kingdom, although its members spend considerable time rehearsing and performing in the U.S.
Killer Queen was formed in London, England, by Myers, then a student at London University who had just left home in June of 1993.
“We were all students living in halls of residence, and were the generation that just missed seeing Queen perform live,” he said. In November 1991, “When the news came in that Freddie had died, we were devastated, and we started playing Queen songs for each other. That gradually progressed into a performance headlining a student ball,” at London University, where Queen had played their first show 21 years prior. “That one show changed my life.”
By 1995, Killer Queen’s popularity in the United Kingdom had grown to such an extent that they secured a residency in London’s Strand Theater. From that venue, they attracted nationwide BBC coverage. In 1999, it was announced that Killer Queen had won the award for “Worldwide Best Tribute Band.”
“I chose the name ‘Killer Queen’ because I wanted something that included the name Queen,” said Myers. And it is also related to their song of the same name, “which is a brilliant song. So ‘Killer Queen’ was the obvious choice!”
Wednesday night’s show will feature several of the most powerful songs created and performed by Queen.
“The song ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is universally loved. It’s a unique song with so many totally original moments,” explained Myers. “So that’s always a pleasure to perform. It’s great watching the audience go crazy during the rock-and-roll section. I love looking out over the crowd and seeing them all with their hands in the air and singing. It’s always a very special moment.”
According to Myers, “We Will Rock You” is another extraordinary song that will highlight Wednesday’s show.
“It’s so simple and so primeval, almost. That rhythm on the drums is so iconic and so powerful. It’s almost like that song exists outside of time, like it’s always been. It’s magnificent, and it’s fun to sing it.
“And the song ‘We are the Champions’ is a wonderful closing song. It really unites the audience,” Myers added. “It’s so defiant and inclusive at the same time. It’s a really universal lyric and beautiful melody.” He described it as a “pleasure to perform.”
Myers noted that Queen’s music does not fall within only one specific genre. “Queen seemed to defy genres. They covered so much ground musically,” he said. “They never seemed to belong to any one musical style. They constantly surprise you musically, which is one of the things I first loved about them.”
Meet the Killer Queen band members
In addition to lead vocalist Myers, Killer Queen features Simon Small on guitar, Jon Howells on drums and bassist Brad Waissman.
“Simon Small is taking on Brian May’s guitar parts,” said Myers. “He’s an excellent guitarist with a great singing voice. Jon Howells can make the kit sound immense, which really adds to that Queen wall of sound. And Brad Waissman is a multi-instrumentalist who plays classical guitar, piano and the Chapman Stick,” an electric stringed fretboard instrument, as well as bass guitar.
Killer Queen succeeds as a tribute band, Myers said, because it manages to achieve the details correctly.
“We also have enough of a feel for the music and atmosphere of a show to give the audience permission to share in a pretense,” Myers explained. “They’ve traveled to see a concert they never thought they’d see again. It’s a difficult balance to get right. You can never really be someone else, but you can create a fantasy and ask the audience to share in that fantasy. You also have to take time during the show to break out of that fantasy and salute your heroes.”
Myers insisted that there are many different ingredients that enable Killer Queen’s presentation to succeed and entertain.
“But when it works, it feels like magic, and it’s very rewarding,” said Myers. “I love making people happy. It’s wonderful to be able to travel the world and give spectators a special night out that they’ll remember. These are extraordinary songs loved by the world over. It’s a privilege to be able to perform them every night.”