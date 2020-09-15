Heidi Lowe will teach “Thinking Through Metal,” an eight-week kids’ metalsmithing class this fall. Kids ages 11-15 will join Lowe in the studio to explore concepts that intersect life and metal objects. Students will make a variety of wearable and non-wearable pieces that explore ideas such as currency, the self-portrait and pattern.
“I am excited to bring kids safely into the studio to encourage connection and have a hands-on, creative experience. I found that working with my hands during quarantine helped me stay grounded and away from the distractions of a screen. Creativity has always been my way to explore concepts that are sometimes hard to express with words,” said Lowe.
Classes are on Tuesday evenings from Sept. 22 through Nov. 10, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. “Thinking Through Metal” will take place at Heidi Lowe Gallery, currently located at 17522 Ward Avenue, Lewes. The class costs 250 per student, which includes materials. Register online at heidiowe.com or call (302) 227-9203.
This class, as well as all classes taught at Heidi Lowe Gallery, will follow the recommended safety guidelines of wearing masks, washing tools between sessions and having hand sanitizer available.