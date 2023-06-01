The year is 1974.
You are watching Led Zeppelin performing a live concert to an appreciative capacity crowd.
The air is filled with high energy and crackling electricity.
That will be the main objective of Kashmir — The Led Zeppelin Experience when the four-person tribute band performs live at Freeman Arts Pavilion near Fenwick Island on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 7 p.m.
Kashmir plays the music originally performed by British rock band Led Zeppelin back in the 1970s.
“Our main objective is to provide the essence of a live Led Zeppelin performance, complete with the energy being shared between the audience and the band,” said Jean Violet, the group’s founder and lead vocalist. “We want to provide the experience that you and your fellow spectators will all share.”
According to Violet, the group has spent more than 20 years mastering its craft in order to perfect the classic Zeppelin live experience.
“This is the closest that you will get to seeing a live Led Zeppelin show,” said Violet, who created the tribute band in New York City in 2000. “Our show is electric and will keep you buzzing for a few days afterwards. That was the inspiration behind the creation of our group. We pride ourselves on giving the audience the same type of experience as if you were watching ‘the Mighty Zep’ performing back in the 1970s. We want to take you to another place and time, away from the news and everyday life, and into that mystical zone that Led Zeppelin entered so frequently.”
The band has performed several times at the Freeman Arts Pavilion in recent years, said Violet.
“It has always been a great experience for us,” he recalled. “We have been fortunate to perform for great crowds that have been so energetic.”
The tribute is named for Zeppelin’s song “Kashmir.” Included on the original group’s sixth album, titled Physical Graffiti released in 1975, Kashmir was written by guitarist Jimmy Page and lead singer Robert Plant, with contributions from drummer John Bonham. The tune has been recognized as one of the original band’s two most overtly progressive epics, along with “Stairway to Heaven.”
Violet identified the songs as two of the tribute band’s three most powerful and meaningful songs to be performed at Freeman. “Since I’ve Been Lovin’ You,” he said, completes the trio of songs that “reflects how incredible Led Zeppelin was at songwriting. It reflects how so many people were touched by them.”
As Kashmir’s lead vocalist, Violet said that he brings the range and persona of Plant to the performance.
“It also helps that I look a lot like Robert Plant,” he said. “Our band’s newest guitarist, Kevin Slover, brings the mannerisms and guitar craftsmanship of Jimmy Page that so many identify and demand. Paul Cooper’s drum solo is unmatched by any other tribute drummer for Zep. And our bassist, Felix Hanemann, has played for double-platinum album artist Zebra.”
Violet, who identified Kashmir as a classic rock group, has a deep appreciation for tribute bands.
“They support the original artists by generating increased sales, and our performances bring back a lot of good music and memories to fans and spectators,” he said. “Tribute bands also provide the younger generations with an opportunity to enjoy a taste of what they missed with the original acts.
“We appreciate our many loyal fans for coming to see us over and over, and we welcome any new and curious spectators to join the fun and experience,” added Violet. “You will not be disappointed. We invite our fans to visit our tribute band’s website at www.kashmirrocks.com.”
The Freeman Arts Pavilion is located at 31806 Lakeview Drive, west of Fenwick Island, near Selbyville. To purchase tickets, call (302) 436-3015 or access the Freeman Arts Pavilion website at www.freemanarts.org.