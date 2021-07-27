The 29th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour ends at midnight on July 31. This year’s virtual tour has received rave reviews, organizers noted, and the last chance to enjoy the professionally-produced video is here.
The virtual tour offers patrons with a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want from anywhere. Special features include bird’s-eye drone video footage and the ability to view the tour on any internet-enabled device.
The 29th Beach & Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group. Tickets, priced at $35, may be purchased only through the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com.
The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. This year’s tour is their principal source of funding for 2021, and all net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.