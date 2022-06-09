Cat & Mouse Press has announced the judges for the 2022 Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest. The contest invites writers to submit stories of 500 to 3,500 words that feature Rehoboth Beach and fit the theme “Beach Holidays.”
The first-place winner will receive $500, second-place $250 and third-place $100. The top 20 to 25 stories will appear in the anthology “Beach Holidays,” to be published by Cat & Mouse Press in November. This year’s contest judges are Jackson Coppley, Lois Hoffman, Dennis Lawson, Mary Pauer, Dylan Roche and Candace Vessella. The contest, now in its 10th year, is sponsored by Browseabout Books.
Among the judges are:
• Jackson Coppley, author of the bestselling Nicholas Foxe Adventure series, “Leaving Lisa – An AI Romance” and numerous short stories. “Coppley combines his insight from a career in telecommunications and computers with his knack for spinning a good tale,” organizers said. He resides with his wife, Ellen, in Chevy Chase, Md., and Rehoboth Beach.
• Lois Hoffman is the owner of the Happy Self-Publisher and award-winning author of “Write a Book, Grow Your Business,” along with “The Self-Publishing Roadmap” and “Barriers.” “She helps new and experienced writers confidently share their voice to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others through personalized writing, publishing, and book marketing services.”
• Dennis Lawson is an instructor of English at Delaware Technical Community College in Wilmington. His fiction has appeared in Philadelphia Stories, Crimespree magazine, the Rehoboth Beach Reads anthology series and other publications. He has a master’s degree in creative writing from Rutgers-Camden, and he received an individual artist fellowship from the Delaware Division of the Arts as the Emerging Artist in Fiction in 2014.
• Mary Pauer, a Pushcart nominee, received her master’s degree in creative writing in 2010 from Stonecoast, at the University of Southern Maine. Pauer publishes short fiction, essays, poetry and prose locally, nationally and internationally. She has published in The Delmarva Review, Southern Women’s Review and Foxchase Review, among others. Her work can also be read in anthologies featuring Delaware writers. She judges writing nationally, as well as locally. Her latest collection, “Traveling Moons,” is a compilation of nature writing. Donations from sales help the Kent County SPCA equine rescue center. Pauer was awarded the 2019 Delaware Division of the Arts Literary Fellow in Creative Nonfiction. This is her third literary fellowship from the DDoA. Pauer accepts private clients for developmental editing.
• Dylan Roche is an award-winning journalist, novelist, playwright and blogger from Annapolis, Md. When he’s not writing about health and fitness for magazines, he can usually be found writing fantasy fiction. His first novel, “The Purple Bird,” debuted in 2019. He serves on the board of Eastern Shore Writers Association, through which he hosts the monthly fiction writing group Get Lit. His plays have been produced onstage throughout the state of Maryland. He’s also an ultramarathon runner and a Corgi wrangler.
• Candace Vessella is president of the Friends of the Lewes Public Library and an avid reader and passionate about libraries. She began her career as an intelligence analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency and retired in 2009 from her position as the vice president for government relations with BAE Systems Inc. In parallel with her civilian career, she served 25 years as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve, retiring as a captain. She received her undergraduate degree in communications from Southern Connecticut State University and her master’s degree in international relations and African studies from American University in Washington, D.C.
The deadline for entries to the Rehoboth Beach Reads Short Story Contest is July 1. The fee to enter is $10 per entry, and each writer can submit up to three stories. Entries will be evaluated by the panel of judges and chosen based on creativity, quality of writing, suitability as a beach read, and fit with the theme. Contest information and guidelines are posted on the Cat & Mouse Press website (www.catandmousepress.com).
Potential entrants are being encouraged to read “How to Write Winning Short Stories” and its companion workbook (available at local bookstores and online) and look at the previous books in the Rehoboth Beach Reads series to see the kinds of stories that were selected in prior years.
Cat & Mouse Press was established “to produce books and other materials that are fun, entertaining, and of particular interest to residents and visitors to the Delmarva region.” The company publishes a free weekly newsletter for writers, “Writing is a Shore Thing” (www.writingisashorething.com). For more information, visit the company’s website at www.catandmousepress.com or its Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/catandmousepress.