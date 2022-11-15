Black Friday is back for 2022 at Jolly Roger Amusement Parks. People can visit the SpeedWorld building at Jolly Roger on 30th Street in Ocean City, Md., on Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and kickstart their holiday shopping with 50 percent off all 2023 park passes and select merchandise.
“We really love the holidays here at Jolly Roger — and no one enjoys them more than me,” said Steve Pastusak, vice president of Jolly Roger Amusement Parks. “It has become a great tradition here in Ocean City, and I suppose it’s not only because we offer the best sale of the year, but we also get to see the locals — our friends, and their families get into the holiday spirit.”
Black Friday shoppers can purchase passes for the Pier and their 30th Street location, including SpeedWorld, Splash Mountain and the 30th St. Amusement Park. They can choose from The BIG Ticket, 2-Hour Armbands, Unlimited Daytime or Unlimited Nighttime Armbands, and more all for 50 percent off. Shoppers can enjoy music while sipping on some free hot chocolate, or warm up by the fire pits while heading toward the register with a free cookie or pastry.
For more information, visit https://jollyrogerpark.com/black-friday/.