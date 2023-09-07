The eighth annual Cops & Goblins — Ocean View’s Halloween celebration featuring free hamburgers, hotdogs and pizza, amusement rides and candy — is among upcoming events planned at John West Park that also include a Labor Day concert and movies.
Cops & Goblins will be on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. in John West Park. In case of rain, it will be on Sunday, Oct. 29.
Children 12 or younger can enter a costume contest with prizes for best cop, best goblin and best overall costume, and there will be amusement rides and a petting zoo.
Rita’s Ice, soda and bottled water will also be on the menu, also free, as well as candy that will be handed out at tables set up throughout the park and items given away by sponsors.
“Look for old favorites and some new surprises,” Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said. “This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever. We are really excited about it. It’s something we spend a lot of time planning. There will be all kinds of events geared to the kids and everything will be free. We pray God blesses us with nice fall weather.”
Fall Classic Movie Theme Nights are scheduled for Fridays, with festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. and movies starting at 7:30. On the screen will be “To Catch a Thief” on Sept. 8, “The Adventures of Robin Hood” on Sept. 15 and “American Graffiti” on Sept. 22.
On Sept. 8, for “To Catch a Thief,” starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly, there will be music and dancing, Kristina’s Kitchen food sales and Salted Vines wine by the glass, with sales benefitting the non-profit Santa’s Letters.
On Sept. 15, for “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” starring Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland, there will be photo opportunities with the King of Thieves, an axe-throwing game and food sales by Boy Scout Troop 281.
On Sept. 22, for “American Graffiti,” there will be a classic car show with people’s choice awards and live ’50s music by Double Agent.
Take chairs and see details at www.OceanViewDE.Gov.
The fifth annual Old Town Holiday Market & Tree Lighting is planned for 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, and will feature vendors, foods for sale, holiday music performances, train rides, mazes, lighting of the town’s Christmas tree, and a visit from Santa Claus and his elves. The Belle Tones and Indian River High School Concert Choir will perform.