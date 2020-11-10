As Delaware celebrates its first U.S. president-elect, fans of Joe Biden now planning a trip to his home state can use a new checklist to create their own authentic self-guided “Biden tour” (https://www.100thingsinde.com/biden-tour) of the First State.
Two local experts and authors of the newly released book “100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die” (Reedy Press), recommend that political enthusiasts, visiting journalists, international dignitaries or off-duty Secret Service agents visit one of these 13 Biden-connected activities or sites to snag a selfie or enjoy their time in Delaware.
“Joe is a Delaware treasure — everyone knows he’s just an ordinary guy with no pretensions and no malarkey,” said co-author Rachel Kipp. “Delaware’s small size allows First State residents to really get to know their politicians. It’s not unusual to run into the governor or a U.S. senator at local spots, and just about every Delawarean could tell you a story about an encounter with the president-elect.”
(1) Biden has been a regular at the Wilmington Amtrak station for years, commuting between his home in the First State and Washington, D.C. In 2011, the station, which was designed by famous architects Frank Furness and Allen Evans and opened in 1908, was renamed for the then-vice president. 100 S. French St., Wilmington.
(2) The Biden Welcome Center along Interstate 95 in New Castle County celebrates not just Joe Biden, but the entire Biden family and its service to Delaware. Over the weekend, travelers have been snapping selfies in front of the building sign. It was renamed in 2018 after a unanimous vote of the Delaware General Assembly. Biden Welcome Center, 530 John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway, Newark.
(3) The Biden Environmental Training Center at Cape Henlopen State Park — A former U.S. Navy facility, this complex was named after then-U.S. Sen. Biden in 1998 in thanks for his work transferring Department of Defense property to Delaware. It’s a retreat and conference center inside Cape Henlopen State Park — close to Biden’s second home at the beaches. Biden Environmental Training Center, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes; (302) 645-8983; https://destateparks.com/Beaches/CapeHenlopen.
(4) The Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center: In 2017, the City of Wilmington honored Biden by naming after him the pool where he lifeguarded as a teenager. It also features a plaque on the back of one of the lifeguard stands. Biden Aquatic Center/Prices Pool, 26th Street and Speakman Place, Wilmington; (302) 571-4248.
(5) Capriotti’s — Biden famously visited the new Washington, D.C., outpost of this locally grown sandwich chain on opening day. Item No. 16 in “100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die,” Capriotti’s has dozens of locations in Delaware, including the very first one that opened in Wilmington’s Little Italy neighborhood in 1976. Perhaps its most famous concoction is The Bobbie: homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a sub roll. Biden reportedly likes his Bobbie with hot peppers on the side. Multiple locations, Little Italy location is at 510 N. Union St., Wilmington; https://www.capriottis.com/.
(6) PureBread Deli — The entire Biden family are fans of this homegrown chain of sandwich shops; the Greenville location, one of about a half dozen in Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania, is a short drive from the family’s home. All of the sandwiches on the menu are named after different breeds of dog, from the Chihuahua (chicken, pepper jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle mayo on cheddar bread) to the St. Bernard (ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and honey-Dijon on sourdough). Come early so you can have your pick of their signature jumbo muffins — the peach granola is great. Six locations in Delaware and Southeastern Pennsylvania; Greenville location is at 4001 Kennett Pike, Wilmington; https://purebread.com/.
(7) Janssen’s — A photo of the president-elect hangs behind the customer service desk at this Greenville market, which is known for its extensive selection of gourmet and prepared foods. Janssen’s also has its own cafe, which serves breakfast and lunch, and also does takeout, and is also offering heat-and-serve meals so you can enjoy their home cooking at your humble abode. Be sure to swing by the bakery for a peek at the confections in their dessert case. 3801 Kennett Pike, Wilmington; https://janssensfinefoods.com/.
(8) Scream for Ice Cream: Joe’s passion for ice cream is well documented, and Delaware has a plethora of options. They include items No. 1 and No. 20 in “100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die”: enjoying fresh scoops from one of five local farm creameries (see de.gov/buylocal for a list) or sampling one of the wacky flavors at the Ice Cream Store in downtown Rehoboth Beach.
(9) The Charcoal Pit: Joe’s love of the Pit’s burgers and shakes also helped draw another famous visitor back in 2014, when President Barack Obama came to town. The sundaes at this classic burger joint all bear the names of local high schools, for an authentic Delaware spin. It’s item No. 10 in “100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die.” The Charcoal Pit, two locations, at 2600 Concord Pike, Wilmington, and at Kirkwood Highway and Greenbank Road, Prices Corner; www.charcoalpit.net.
(10) Browseabout Books — The new First Couple (occasionally with one of the future First Pets, Champ and Major) has often been spotted at this independently-owned Rehoboth Beach bookstore, which also sells toys, gifts and homegoods. (It’s also entry No. 93 in the book.) The store offers online ordering and home delivery; you can also call ahead to order and pick up books in store. 133 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach; https://www.browseaboutbooks.com/.
(11) Archmere Academy — Biden ranks as the most famous alumnus of this private Catholic school. He served on the student council and played football and baseball for the Auks, and later saw sons Beau and Hunter also graduate. Archmere Academy, 3600 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont; (302) 798-6632; archmereacademy.com.
(12) Brandywine High School — A university professor, Jill Biden will make history as the first First Lady with a full-time job. She gave her speech at the Democratic National Convention this summer from her former classroom, Brandywine High School Room 232, where she taught English. 1400 Foulk Rd., Wilmington; https://www.brandywineschools.org/brandywine.
(13) Delaware Technical Community College: Jill Biden was a longtime English professor at DelTech before taking a position at a community college in Northern Virginia after her husband was elected vice president in 2008. https://www.dtcc.edu/.
Wife-and-husband writing team Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge are former Delaware newspaper reporters who have lived and worked in all three counties of the First State. Their guidebook, “100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die,” was published by St. Louis-based Reedy Press in October. It’s available at 100thingsinde.com or from booksellers or online retailers.