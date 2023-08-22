The Town of Bethany Beach is unlike any other Atlantic coast beach town on Labor Day. The Bethany Beach boardwalk will be the setting for the 38th annual Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral.
Carolyn Bacon, Marilyn Panagopoulos and Marie Wright, the assistant chairwomen of this year’s Jazz Funeral, describe it as the “most unusual End of Summer Celebration in the country.”
On Labor Day Monday, Sept. 4, Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral activities will begin at about 5:30 p.m. at the north end of the boardwalk. With the sounds of jazz music and mourning, a casket is carried down the boardwalk. But the people on the boardwalk are not mourning the loss of an individual. Though summer officially ends with the fall equinox on Sept. 22 this year, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of life of the summer season at the Delaware beaches.
At the Jazz Funeral, spectators can join in a funeral procession of mourners, along with the combined forces of three Dixieland jazz bands, that will carry a casket with a decorated mannequin representing “Summer of 2023” to its final resting place at the boardwalk bandstand. The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is based on the jazz funerals held in New Orleans.
Participants in the Jazz Funeral wear black shrouds, dark sunglasses or costumes. Some carry flowers or reeds, and others have large umbrellas or bouncing lace parasols to call to mind a proper New Orleans funeral. Mourners will pretend to weep into handkerchiefs and carry “rest in peace” signs. During the procession, the bands play somber funeral music. But once they reach the bandstand, they go up-tempo to celebrate the end of summer.
“It’s extremely clever,” said Panagopoulos. “A little sad and a lot of silly.”
“Some may weep and cry for dearly departed Summer. Others dress to the hilt in costumes, as they would if they were attending a New Orleans jazz funeral,” Panagopoulos said. “Everyone smiles and laughs at the tongue-in-cheek humor that pervades the Jazz Funeral, and all are encouraged to sing along with the Dixieland bands.”
The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is one of only a few events in the country where all participants are encouraged to join in the event — in this case, the mock funeral procession — according to chairwoman Wright, who also portrays “Sister Marie” in the event.
“Being able to shed a few tears for ‘Dearly Departed Summer’ is the only requirement for those who join the procession,” Wright said. “Visitors and locals of all ages are invited to join the procession and have as much fun as they want at the Jazz Funeral. We invite those who attend to dress up in their favorite costumes and have a great time.”
An overview of the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral can be found at the event’s website, at www.jazz-funeral.com. The site provides a light-hearted, comprehensive view of the event’s elements dedicated to the summer season’s final day.
The “End of Summer Celebration” actually begins on Friday afternoon, with a silent auction held to raise funds for charity, according to event organizers, this year on Friday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m. at Bethany Blues restaurant at 6 N. Pennsylvania Avenue. All funds raised by the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Silent Auction go directly to the American Red Cross of Delmarva this year.
“Our thanks go to all those who contributed merchandise and gifts to the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Silent Auction,” Bacon said. “We were delighted to receive multiple donations of valuable gift certificates for restaurant meals, wonderful eclectic merchandise, and a fine collection of original jewelry.”
Those who have provided support by donating gift certificates or merchandise for the Jazz Funeral Silent Auction represent a broad spectrum of businesses in the resort area.
The auction items include restaurant gift certificates from Cottage Café, Mango’s restaurant, DiFebo’s restaurant, The Crab Bag, Sedona, Nantucket’s, Salted Rim, Ropewalk, Twining’s Lobster Shanty, the Penguin Diner, Maureen’s Ice Cream, Nick’s House of Ribs, Patsy’s, The Original Greene Turtle, Grotto Pizza, Pie pizza restaurant, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Mancini’s restaurant, Baja Beach House Grill, Bethany Blues, The Parkway restaurant and others.
Attendees can silently bid on distinctive jewelry sets from TKO Designs, Silver Stockpile and Coronado Jewelers. They will find books from Bethany Beach Books, popcorn from Fisher’s Popcorn, carpet cleaning from Brasure’s Carpet Care, and miniature-golf passes from Old Pro Golf, Captain Jack’s Golf and Garfield Mini Golf, as well as bottles of fine wine from Beach Liquors, Bethany Liquors, “a friend” and Lighthouse Liquors.
There is an assortment of gifts, furniture and nautical items from Fenwick Float-Ors, Tidepool Toys & Games, Millville Pet Shop, Paradise Gifts, Elaine the Artist, Sea Level, Yesterday’s Toys & Games, Dave’s Treasure Hunt, Bethany Resort Furnishings, Bethany Floor Coverings, Christy’s Keepsakes and “a friend.”
Also available are graphic design and public relations services from Quiet Resorts Public Relations and Ocean City Advertising Agency, auto services from Hocker’s Car Wash and Clarksville Goodyear Service, sportswear from Bennett Orchards and White Marlin Mall, and golf services from Bear Trap Dunes and Sea Dogs Golf Packages, as well as legal services from Scott & Shuman, and photography services from Fern Eisner Photography.
Perpetual Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral supporting sponsors are the Town of Bethany Beach, Bethany Blues, Pie, Burbage Properties, Diamond State Photography, Birdsong Gardens, Instream Energy Recovery Systems, White Marlin Mall, TKO Designs, Bethany Beach Books, The Parkway, Harpoon Hanna’s, Patsy’s, Bethany Town Center, Dave’s Treasure Hunt, East Coast Promotion & Research Group, the Parish of St. Ann, Coastal Point Publications, “a friend” and Candy Kitchens.
The Jazz Funeral is also celebrating the return of one of last year’s successful events, according to Paul Jankovic, the Jazz Funeral chairman.
“We want to thank all those associated with the Parish of St. Ann in Bethany Beach for contributing to this year’s Jazz Funeral. Holly Kia in Selbyville generously donated a brand-new 2024 Kia Sorrento, a trendy sport utility vehicle worth about $34,000, to the Parish of St. Ann.”
Jankovic announced that the drawing for the winner of the Kia will happen at the Jazz Funeral on Labor Day Monday at the Bethany bandstand.
“Alexis Sclama deserves special thanks for choosing the Jazz Funeral to host a special drawing for the new SUV. This should create some extra excitement at the finale of our event,” he said.