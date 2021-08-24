The Bethany Beach boardwalk is the setting for the 35th Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral. It is the most unusual “End of Summer Celebration” in the country, according to Carolyn Bacon, Marilyn Panagopoulos and Marie Wright, the assistant chairwomen of this year’s Jazz Funeral events.
The 2021 Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral will be celebrated on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, with activities beginning about 5:30 p.m. at the north end of the boardwalk.
As the sound of jazz music and mourning takes over, a casket is carried down the boardwalk. But the people on the boardwalk aren’t mourning the loss of an individual. Though summer officially ends with the fall equinox on Sept. 22 this year, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of life of the summer season at the Delaware beaches.
The combined forces of three Dixieland Jazz Bands accompany “mourners” who will carry a casket with a mannequin representing “Summer of 2021” to its final resting place at the bandstand.
The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is based on the jazz funerals held in New Orleans.
Participants wear black shrouds, dark sunglasses or costumes. Some carry flowers or reeds, and others carry large umbrellas or bouncing lace parasols to really call to mind a true New Orleans funeral. Mourners will pretend to weep into handkerchiefs and will carry “rest in peace” signs.
During the procession, the bands play somber funeral music. But once they reach the bandstand, they go up-tempo, to really celebrate the end of summer.
“It’s extremely clever,” said Panagopoulos. “A little sad and a lot of silly.”
“Some may weep and cry for dearly departed Summer, others dress to the hilt in costumes, like they would if they were attending a New Orleans Jazz Funeral,” Panagopoulos said. “Everyone smiles and laughs at the tongue-in-cheek humor that pervades the Jazz Funeral, and all are encouraged to sing-along with the Dixieland bands.”
All participants are able and encouraged to join in the funeral procession, according to Wright, who also portrays Sister Marie in the event.
“Being able to shed a few tears for ‘Dearly Departed Summer’ is the only requirement for those who join the procession,” Wright said. “Visitors and locals of all ages are invited to join in the procession and have as much fun as they want at the Jazz Funeral. We invite those who attend to dress up in their favorite costumes and have a great time.”
An overview of the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral can be found at the event’s website, at www.jazz-funeral.com. The site provides a light-hearted, comprehensive view of the elements of the event dedicated to the final day of the summer season.
The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is now in its 35th year. The event, held each Labor Day in the “Quiet Resort,” is also an opportunity to give thanks, said Wright.
“This Labor Day weekend is our time to thank all those who have visited with us during the Summer of 2021, invite them to visit the Quiet Resorts during the fall season, and encourage all to return again in 2022,” Wright said. “The Jazz Funeral events are dedicated to both locals and visitors. It is meant to be a universal end-of-season celebration of thanks and the kick-off to a vibrant fall season.”
Part of the humor and local Bethany commentary takes place right after everyone in the parade arrives at the bandstand. There will be two short speeches before “Summer” is buried — one informative and the other humorous.
This year, the fund-raising activities of the Jazz Funeral will support the American Red Cross of Delmarva so they may continue to assist the residents of the local communities with emergency and preventive services, according to Wright.
“The Red Cross responds 24 hours a day to help local families who have been affected by a disaster, military families who have an emergency and need to communicate with their loved one, and many other instances,” Wright said, who is a certified Red Cross volunteer.
“They also teach their neighbors lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and water safety, in addition to providing disaster preparedness tips and training. All this would not be possible without valuable contributions of talent, time and donations from the local community.”
The first guest speaker for 2021 will be American Red Cross of Delmarva Executive Director Theresa Young, who will explain how their organization helps the local community.
“There are times when people forget the scope of the Red Cross and its commitment to providing emergency services 365 days a year, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day,” Young said. “The Red Cross responds to home fires and flooding issues almost every day throughout our service area.”
“Your Delmarva Chapter of the Red Cross covers the whole Peninsula, which is quite large; however, we never miss a call for help. We could not do this with our volunteers and financial support from neighbors all over Delmarva. Thank you.”
For more information on the American Red Cross of Delmarva, call (302) 656-6620 or 1-800-777-6620, or go online at www.redcross.org/delmarva.
The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral benefits five charities with local affiliations on a rotating basis. The charities include Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, the American Cancer Society with their Relay For Life program, the American Red Cross and the Audubon Society, represented by the Delaware Audubon Society and the Chesapeake Audubon Society. All the proceeds raised on the boardwalk on Labor Day 2021 will go to the Delmarva chapter of the American Red Cross of Delmarva.
Admission is free and all are invited to attend.
A completely new event has been added to this year’s Jazz Funeral, according to Paul Jankovic, the Jazz Funeral Chairman.
“We wish to thank all those affiliated with the parish of St. Ann in Bethany Beach for their involvement in this year’s Jazz Funeral. St. Ann’s received a generous donation of a brand-new 2021 KIA Sorento from Holly Kia in Selbyville. The Sorento is a very popular sport utility vehicle worth up to $30,000,” Jankovic said.
“The drawing for the winner will take place at the Jazz Funeral on Labor Day Monday at the Bethany bandstand. The Jazz Funeral owes a special thank you to Alexis Sclama for choosing the Jazz Funeral to host a special drawing for the new SUV. This should create some extra excitement at the conclusion of our event.”
Many locals and summer visitors view the 35th Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral as the capstone event of the 2021 “unofficial” summer entertainment season, according to Bacon.
“For 35 summer seasons, the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral has been held to celebrate the season’s end and to help the local residents ease back to the slower pace of off-season living,” Bacon said. “It is one last chance to celebrate the final moments of the summer season with an event that is marked by music, humor and good fellowship.”
“The Jazz Funeral has become a ‘quirky’ Bethany Beach tradition and all are welcomed to join in,” Bacon said. “Our goal is for every one of the 2,000 people who attend the Jazz Funeral, to enjoy themselves and to feel free to celebrate the end of the summer season in their own personal way.”
“Summer brings this little town to life, and it’s sad knowing things are about to get quiet again,” Jankovic described. “The Jazz Funeral is our way of recognizing that this was a successful comeback season and humbly pay our respects.
“The summer of 2021 brought us some unusual surprises. After a year of suffering through the problems created by COVID-19, both visitors and local citizens were happy to celebrate a return to a new type of normal. Although not exactly the same as before, visitors found new and innovative ways to enjoy the creative cuisines of our coastal restaurants. Both accommodations and gift shops upped their game this year to satisfy those who were longing to return to the family atmosphere of our Quiet Resorts.”
The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral has a plan for inclement weather for this year’s event, according to Jankovic.
“In previous years we almost got rained on when we held the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral. It was very close, but we escaped with just a few intermittent showers in the early parts of these events,” Jankovic said. “Because one never knows what Mother Nature has in store for you, we accepted the generosity of Jack Burbage to hold the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral at the Bethany Town Center in the event we experience severe or heavy rainy weather.”
The show will go on, no matter what, he explained.
“We are not usually superstitious folks, but because some previous Jazz Funeral events were almost rained out, we are making our emergency plans public now. Thank you once again, Jack, for offering the use of Bethany Town Center as ‘shelter from the storm’.”
Anyone who wishes to volunteer to help out with the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral can email jazzfuneral@comcast.net, call to leave a message at (302) 537-1585 after five rings, or drop a line to P.O. Box 505, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. A complete overview of the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral can be viewed at the website at www.jazz-funeral.com.