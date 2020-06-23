Gallery One this week announced the theme for its July show, “Anchors Aweigh,” which will be open to the public July 1-28.
“The anchor is ‘aweigh’ when it is pulled from the bottom, allowing the vessel to go forward unfettered. And that is symbolic of where we all are right now, starting anew in many ways,” gallery representatives said. “Half of our artists took the theme quite literally, with their boats essentially being ‘at anchor’ and ‘waiting.’”
It was the abstract quality of the boats nestled by the docks that inspired artist Lesley McCaskill in “Anchored,” her acrylic painting.
The inspiration for artist Ray Ewing’s watercolor, “Calm Water” was an attraction to the quality of light in the early morning or twilight in the marina. Ewing looks for anchored boats in still water and matches his painting strokes to the calm rhythmic sway of the boat.
“I strive to share the restful feeling with the viewer,” Ewing said of his work.
In Cheryl Wisbrock’s “Weekend Warriors,” the artist depicts two hardworking boats resting and waiting for their skippers to resume work and play. And speaking of play, in her pastel “Happy Boat,” Laura Hickman offers a smile and an example of anthropomorphism. Her boat has a smiling face and a “let’s go” attitude, and “her” outfit is just right for a fun, anchors aweigh!
In “Waiting for Yellow,” Dale Sheldon’s acrylic painting, “Confetti-Colored Kayaks” lie on the beach while a yellow kayak is still out on the water, they calmly wait their turn. The scene is in Lewes but could be on a beach anywhere.
Artists Scott Broadfoot and Mary Bode-Byrd focused on the tools of the angler. In “Fishing,” an oil-on-panel painting, Broadfoot’s still-life depicts vintage lures, shells and fish. According to Broadfoot, the quiet ponds, rippling creeks, expansive marshes, tidal bays and sandy shores of Delaware and Maryland make for some of the best fishing in the U.S.
Bode-Byrd’s painting “Hanging On” features a colorful and graphic display of buoys. Hung in groupings on sheds, boat houses and seaside cottages, their bright colors and unique shapes (which are often hand-carved) served as her inspiration. This collection is from a boat storage shed at Fenwick’s Float-ors.
Joyce Condry’s acrylic painting “Rough Seas,” an acrylic, depicts a sailboat caught in a sudden storm — cool blues and whites dance on the canvas as the sea is in tumult — no anchor in sight. In “Sail at Daybreak,” Eileen Olson’s oil painting of a ship freed from her anchor sailing in the sea with a lighthouse providing safe travel over the water, the work is done in a similar palette of crisp blues and whites, and has a different energy.
Michelle Marshall’s painting “Anchored,” in acrylic, is a little different from the rest. It is a large painting, 48 inches square, done in Crayola bright colors and with a “day at the beach theme.” The work features a beach bag with an anchor, “showing that where you choose to anchor doesn’t always have to be wet — I can’t think of a better place to drop anchor and spend the day than next to the sea.”
Gallery One is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required. To ensure safety of all, they may limit the number of visitors at any one time. For more information, call visit www.galleryonede.com, call (302) 537-5055 or email art@galleryonede.com. Gallery One is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) in Ocean View.