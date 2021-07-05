The C Glass Sisters will hold a workshop, “The Art of Sea Glass,” at the Inland Bays Garden Center near Ocean View on Saturday, July 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. where participants can spend the morning creating their own framed seaglass picture.
They’ll be using seaglass handpicked by C Glass Sisters from the Eastern Shore coastline. There will be several designs to choose from. All materials will be provided, along with step-by-step instructions. Each participant will take home their own unique, framed art piece.
The cost is $45. Reserve a spot online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-of-sea-glass-a-workshop-with-the-c-glass-sisters-tickets-148670522535.
Inland Bays Garden Center is located at 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford (2 miles west of Bethany Beach). For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or send an e-mail to info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.