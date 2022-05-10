The “Little Garden Gallery” at Inland Bays Garden Center this month is welcoming potter Deborah Bryant and her beach tabletop pieces, for “From Beach to Table,” through May 31. Each piece brings the colors and landscape of the coastal beaches.
Bryant is a ceramic artist who works from her home in Bishopville, Md. The theme of her work is mostly coastal but uses earth tone colors as well. Her work is either wheel-thrown or formed with slabs and is mostly functional. Many of her pieces are one of a kind. She said she loves experimenting with glazes and how they break and pool over texture. Having grown up on the coast of Georgia, the ocean has always been an inspiration, she said.
“I started as a painter, then took a pottery class and was drawn to the creative possibilities of clay and its practical and functional use. It was a blessing to have studied at the University of Georgia under some exceptional potters.
“Whatever road life has taken me, it has always led me back to my love of the art of clay,” she added. “Clay is just part of my DNA!”
For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or by email at info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.