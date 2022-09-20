A new sprout is growing on the Wild & Scenic Film Fest tree. This year, Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT), the Coast Kids program and the Assateague Coastkeeper will bring the inaugural Wild Child Youth Film Festival to Berlin, Md.
Advance tickets for Wild Child, as well as Wild & Scenic Film Festivals are now available for purchase at www.actforbays.org/wildchild and www.actforbays.org/wsff.
The Wild Child Youth Film Festival focuses on films that both celebrate the splendor of the planet and speak to environmental concerns the Earth faces. The program for the evening will feature 16 short films specially curated to please families. They include “Cracked,” which documents a little girl trying her best to help nature in a drought-stricken village, “Cormie, the Pickpocket Cormorant” showing off his very special “fundraising” tricks, and “Maneuvers,” a funny experimental film combining skiing with stop-motion animation.
ACT will host the Wild Child Youth Film Festival at Burley Oak Brewing Company (outdoors) in Berlin, Md., on Sunday, Oct. 9. Films start at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $5 for one ticket, or $25 for a bundle of six tickets plus one free 30-ounce eco-friendly water bottle.
Additionally, attendees at the festival can build their own birdfeeder with Coast Kids, see live animal with Scales & Tales, take part in a Lucky Chance auction with gift baskets and goodies from local businesses, and take a chance on raffle items. The Street Kitchen food truck will sell tacos. In the event it rains, the festival will move indoors to the MacMullin Hall at Assateague Coastal Trust’s office building at 10959 Worcester Hwy in Berlin.
Coast Kids Director Verena Chase said, “We are so excited to finally be able to offer the wonderful Wild Child films at a special family event. Wild Child is a natural extension of the Coast Kids program to inspire children to learn about the local fauna and flora and become environmental stewards.”
The 12th Wild & Scenic Film Festival will be held on Nov. 17 at Seacrets’ Morley Hall in Ocean City, Md. Tickets cost $25 each or $100 for five tickets plus a 16-ounce stainless steel beer cup.
Wild Child sponsors include Burley Oak Brewing Company, World of Toys, Mary Mac Foundation, Heart of Gold Kids and Donna Frankowski Realty.